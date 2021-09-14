Some things are timeless, just like Frank Ocean rocking up to the 2021 Met Gala with a robot baby in tow.

With the night of fashion in full swing at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, celebrities and public figures alike have been rolling in, each donning their look which speaks to the theme of the night, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

An influential figure in both music and fashion, Frank Ocean didn’t turn up to the event solo, like previous years.

No, for this round, he decided to bring some particularly interesting company for the evening: a robotic doll baby no less.

The doll baby was not a standalone accessory, in classic Ocean style it actually tied into the whole outfit, particularly as its skin matched Ocean’s green hair.

In terms of the artist’s outfit, there was a definite juxtaposition happening here. He kept his garments understated and rocked a black Prada jacket and pants, along with a navy Dreamcore cap.

As reported by Billboard, Ocean said, “In America … I feel like we do kinda make, set some trends in general, especially in music.”

It’s no surprise that Ocean is rocking Prada to this year’s Met Gala as his very own recently launched luxury label, Homer has created a one of one collaboration together.

As per Dazed, “Homer has re-imagined three pieces from Prada, each in four unique colours. Made in Italy by Prada, the collection features the Anorak, Backpack, and Belt Bag, with an internal co-branded tag.”

On the brand’s namesake, Ocean said, “Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone.”

