Looking for a way to make your terrible Tuesday more interesting? Check out new and ridiculously expensive sex toys by Frank Ocean.

Yes, you read that right. Frank Ocean is now selling sex toys – or, well, one sex toy (so far).

Go over to the page for his luxury jewellery brand Homer, and you’ll find an 18-carat gold cock-ring nestled neatly between a collection of pendants, earrings, and keychains. Not one to pull his punches either, the singer revealed the latest addition to his accessory line by posting a nude photo to his Instagram stories.

Just to clarify: it’s not Frank himself sporting said accessory – at least that’s the assumption from the picture, which only features blurred out male genitalia featuring the cock-ring in question.

Known as the XXXL H-Bone Ring, the toy is made of 18-carat yellow gold sporting princess-cut diamonds polished and layered to represent “a pixelated bone or an H-motif.” If the description doesn’t give you pause, the cost certainly will – sporting this gold and diamond laden accessory is going to set you back an astounding $25,570 USD ($36,580 AUD).

Frank also promoted his brand on his own page by sporting a wig and an orange hoodie, captioning it: “Wigging w/ multiple fans blowing thru my hair + hoodie from tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.. plus some sketches from my desk a couple months ago and a buss down Homer bday cake .. love u see u :D”

Last month, Ocean celebrated the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed album Channel Orange by dropping two new episodes of Blonded Radio.

Check out the XXXL H-Bone Ring by Frank Ocean: