Beloved UK folk-punk act Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls are joining forces with Texan pop-punk mainstays Bowling for Soup for a monumental co-headline tour of Australia next year.

The ‘Bowling My Bones’ tour will kick off on the Sunshine Coast on Friday, May 1st, 2026, before rolling through Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Frankston, and Adelaide, wrapping up in Fremantle on Monday, May 11th.

Bringing two prolific live artists under one roof, the tour promises to host some “endlessly good vibes”.

Presale tickets will be available from 10am (local) on Wednesday, November 19th, followed by general sale at 10am (local), Friday, November 21st. Register for presale here.

The first, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, have been weaving magic together since the mid-2000s. Surrounding Turner’s pivot to solo artist terrain after his earlier career fronting post-hardcore act Million Dead, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls have gone on to record and perform for decades, with ten solo studio albums, 3000+ live shows, a No. 1 album (2022’s FTHC), and millions of global album sales.

Most recently releasing his tenth studio album, 2024’s Undefeated, Turner once again showcased his dexterous range, emotional depth and his trademark knack for blending punk, folk and rock that is inescapably infectious and heartfelt.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Bowling for Soup have also been around for decades, and have left an indelible mark on their genre and pop culture in general, roaring out of Texas in 1994 and never looking back. They’ve made eleven studio albums, including two Silver and Gold certified LPs, have appeared on multiple high-profile soundtracks, including a Disney Channel theme song staple, and boast endless amounts of humour, high-octane performances and earworm hits.

Recently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2004 album A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, which also included their biggest UK tour to date, Bowling for Soup are now working towards the release of a live acoustic album, Stoked On Trent, which will boast pop-punk covers recorded in Manchester during their recent tour.

Both acts’ previous Australian shows have been praised by reviewers, with Wall of Sound declaring of Bowling for Soup: “What’s not to love on a night out with the utterly personable and glee-inducing Bowling for Soup?”.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS AND BOWLING FOR SOUP CO-HEADLINE TOUR AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, May 1st

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, May 2nd

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, May 3rd

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, May 5th

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle NSW

Thursday, May 7th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, May 8th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC

Saturday, May 9th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Monday, May 11th

Metropolis, Fremantle WA