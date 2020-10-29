The trailer for the new Frank Zappa documentary has finally been unveiled, with it scheduled to be released on November 27th.

The man behind it is none other than Bill of Bill & Ted fame, Alex Winter. In the latest film outing for the duo, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Jimi Hendrix and Louis Armstrong made appearances. If only we could’ve seen the crazy Zappa meet them too.

Winter’s documentary, simply titled Zappa, is being released by Magnolia Pictures everywhere on November 27th, as per Consequence of Sound. This will be preceded by a special one-night-only theatrical event taking place on Monday, November 23rd.

“Frank Zappa was not only a creative genius, but also a great and eloquent thinker who articulated the madness of his times with extraordinary clarity and wit,” said Winter.

“A legitimate maverick who lived and worked amongst other extraordinary people in historic times. Ultimately, Zappa is not a retro trip into the past, but a thoroughly modern exploration of a man whose worldview, art and politics were far ahead of their time, and profoundly relevant in our challenging times.”

Winter was granted incredible access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, required to try and comprehend the massive and long musical career of the chaotic Zappa.

The documentary features appearances from Zappa’s widow Gail as well as several of his musical collaborators. Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Van, Bunk Gardner, Pamela Des Barres, and Ray White are just some of his peers to feature.

“What helped make this vision possible was Gail Zappa granting us exclusive access to Zappa’s vault; a vast collection of his unreleased music, movies, incomplete projects, unseen interviews and unheard concert recordings,” added Winter.

“With this wealth of material, and the minimal addition of present-day interviews with Frank’s closest friends and musical collaborators, we built a narrative that is both intimate and epic in scope.”

Check out the trailer for Zappa: