Frankie Cosmos will be returning to Australian shores in March this year for a slew of shows and festival appearances. In support of their critically acclaimed fourth record, Close It Quietly.

The band will kick off the tour at The Aardvark in Fremantle on March 26th, they’ll then play Meadow Music Festival in Bambra on March 28th, Howler in Melbourne March 29th, Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney on March 31st, The Foundry in Brisbane on Thursday, April 2nd. They’ll then cross The Tasman and play Whammy Bar in Auckland on Saturday, April 4th and Meow in Wellington on Sunday, April 5th.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, find all the information below.

Watch: Frankie Cosmos – ‘Windows’

Frankie Cosmos

Tickets on sale now

Thursday March 26

The Aardvark, Fremantle

Saturday, March 28

Meadow Music Festival, Bambra

Sunday, March 29

Howler, Melbourne

Tuesday, March 31

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Thursday, April 2

The Foundry, Brisbane

Saturday, April 4

Whammy Bar, Auckland

Sunday, April 5

Meow, Wellington