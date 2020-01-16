Frankie Cosmos will be returning to Australian shores in March this year for a slew of shows and festival appearances. In support of their critically acclaimed fourth record, Close It Quietly.
The band will kick off the tour at The Aardvark in Fremantle on March 26th, they’ll then play Meadow Music Festival in Bambra on March 28th, Howler in Melbourne March 29th, Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney on March 31st, The Foundry in Brisbane on Thursday, April 2nd. They’ll then cross The Tasman and play Whammy Bar in Auckland on Saturday, April 4th and Meow in Wellington on Sunday, April 5th.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now, find all the information below.
Watch: Frankie Cosmos – ‘Windows’
Frankie Cosmos
Thursday March 26
The Aardvark, Fremantle
Saturday, March 28
Meadow Music Festival, Bambra
Sunday, March 29
Howler, Melbourne
Tuesday, March 31
Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
Thursday, April 2
The Foundry, Brisbane
Saturday, April 4
Whammy Bar, Auckland
Sunday, April 5
Meow, Wellington