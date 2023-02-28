Melbourne indie pop icons Frente! have planned something special to celebrate the anniversary of their beloved debut album.

Back in November 1992, Frente! released Marvin the Album, which reached the top five on the ARIA Albums Chart thanks to sweet songs like ‘Accidentally Kelly Street’ and ‘Ordinary Angels’. Soon after, the band were being hailed beyond Australia, performing alongside the likes of Counting Crows and appearing on Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

Now, just after celebrating its pearl anniversary, Frente! are hitting the road to bring Marvin the Album to Aussie fans. Beginning with a huge hometown show at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on May 6th, they’ll then visit Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth (see full details below). Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 3rd at 10am AEDT.

Support will be provided by Sally Seltman in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, with Lo backing them up in Perth.

Frente!’s magic was formed around the core duo of Angie Hart and Simon Austin, and the pair will be joined on the upcoming tour by a wealth of musical talent, including bassist Tamara Murphy (Kate Miller-Heidke), songwriter Sophie Koh on keys, and percussionist Ben Wiesner (Missy Higgins).

“It’s so great to be playing these songs live again,” Angie says. “They take on a new meaning and I gain a new and deepened reverence for them every time we open up the book on these songs.

“In the decade between the last time we played this album, we seem to always forget how the songs go and what they are about. We are approaching them with fresh ears and hearts and seeing them with a different perspective that only time can bring. The love we have for our younger selves now is full of compassion and, at this point, intrigue – we did that?!”

Frente! 2023 Marvin the Album Tour

Tickets available via frente.com.au

Saturday, May 6th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, March 24h

Castlemaine State Festival, Castlemaine, VIC

Tickets via www.castlemainefestival.com.au

Thursday, May 25th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Friday, May 26th

The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 9th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, June 10th (Trio)

Badlands, Perth, WA