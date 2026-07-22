From Ashes to New will embark on their debut headline tour of Australia this year.

The Pennsylvania five-piece will kick off the run this October in Sydney, before hitting Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Melbourne-based outfit Banks Arcade will join the tour as special guests.

Though From Ashes to New have performed in Australia before, in support of Good Things Festival 2o24, the upcoming shows will be the band’s first headline run in the country.

The tour follows the release of the group’s fifth studio album, Reflections, earlier this year.

Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, July 24th at 9am local time, while general public tickets follow on Tuesday, July 28th at 11am local time. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

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From Ashes to New 2026 Australia Tour

Friday, October 9th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 11th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, October 13th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, October 15th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD