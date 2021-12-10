Pledis Entertainment has announced that fromis_9 member Jang Gyuri will go on hiatus to focus on her health.

Pledis Entertainment has announced that Jang Gyuri, of K-pop group fromis_9, will be taking a break from promotional activities to focus on her health.

In a statement released Friday, December 10th, Pledis clarified that after a recent visit to the hospital due to poor health, the singer was prescribed a period of rest and recovery.

“On the morning of Friday, December 10, fromis_9 member Jang Gyuri visited a clinic after experiencing muscle pain and dizziness. The doctors informed her that she requires a period of rest and recovery.” the statement said, before clarifying that Jang would pull out of a performance scheduled for later that day.

Pledis did not provide further clarification for Jang’s state.

The group are fresh off of the promotions for their new single, ‘Talk & Talk’, also their first since they were taken over by Pledis.

In August, the group departed from Off The Record – their previous label – after a series of restructuring initiatives at the company.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“As part of the label reorganisation of Off the Record Entertainment, which had previously managed fromis_9, the company, artists, and PLEDIS Entertainment engaged in a thorough discussion of the group’s future path and potential for further growth, and the decision was made to transfer the management of fromis_9 to PLEDIS Entertainment.” said Pledis in a statement in September.

The group is also scheduled to perform at the year-end concert organised by HYBE, home to BTS. Joining them will be other acts on the HYBE and Pledis Entertainment roster, notably TXT, SEVENTEEN, BUMZU, Dvwn, ENHYPEN, and Lee Hyun.

Justin Bieber will also be performing virtually. BTS will not be attending or performing, due to the group taking a break.

Check out ‘Talk & Talk’ by fromis_9: