Froth & Fury Fest is returning to Adelaide in 2027, and the first wave of acts confirms it will be the biggest edition yet.

Taking place on Saturday, January 30th at Adelaide Showground, the festival will bring together the likes of Clutch, Alpha Wolf, Carpenter Brut, Igorrr, Corrosion of Conformity, Death To All, 28 Days, Dark Angel, and many more, with organisers confirming this is only the first of three planned announcements.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 24th, following a presale from 9am on Wednesday, July 22nd. All times are ACST. Sign up for presale here.

Maryland rockers Clutch lead the charge, marking their first Adelaide appearance since Soundwave 2014 and bringing four decades of riff-driven, blues-fuelled heaviness to the top of the bill.

The US band have also announced their first headline tour of Australia in a decade, with shows in Fremantle, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. See here for details.

At Froth & Fury fest, they’re joined by homegrown heavyweights Alpha Wolf, whose crushing dynamics and sharp hooks have made them one of Australia’s most reliable live acts, and Switzerland’s Paleface Swiss, who bring a beatdown-heavy strain of deathcore built around floor-tearing breakdowns.

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Darksynth outfit Carpenter Brut will close out The Compound stage with a horror-tinged electronic set, styled as a nod to Big Day Out’s old Boiler Room slot. French act Igorrr round out the international heavy hitters, mixing extreme metal, breakcore and operatic flourishes into one of the more unpredictable live sets on the bill.

Canada supplies a two-pronged attack via Propagandhi’s technical, politically charged punk and Counterparts’ melodic hardcore, while genre stalwarts Corrosion of Conformity bring their Southern-fried sludge and blues-rock swagger to the lineup. Death metal is covered by Death To All, a tribute act honouring Chuck Schuldiner’s legacy performed by musicians who shaped the sound, and thrash veterans Dark Angel, fronted by drummer Gene Hoglan, who also plays double duty across the weekend.

The Australian contingent is rounded out by party-punk favourites 28 Days, Adelaide death-thrash outfit Truth Corroded (playing their first show in seven years), Melbourne’s The Berzerker (returning after 17 years away), Denver’s Fox Lake, French electronic act Sierra Veins, Melbourne alt-rockers Wayside, WA punks Ratsalad and Adelaide post-hardcore act Raccoon City, fresh off winning Best Heavy Act at the Music SA Awards.

Alongside the music, Froth & Fury Fest 2027 will launch two new development programs for South Australian artists: “New Breed”, an audition-based competition for musicians aged 10 to 18, and “Path to Fury”, a battle-of-the-bands series offering emerging acts a shot at opening slots on the festival’s main stages. Both initiatives are backed by CreateSA, Carclew, Northern Sound System and the Australian Rock & Metal Institute, with applications opening in August.

The festival’s usual extras will also return, including an expanded Tattoo Parlour, a bigger market area and a wider food truck lineup.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

FROTH & FURY FEST 2027

Saturday, January 30th

Adelaide Showground, Adelaide, SA

Lineup:

CLUTCH • ALPHA WOLF

PALEFACE SWISS • CARPENTER BRUT

IGORRR • PROPAGANDHI • COUNTERPARTS

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY • DEATH TO ALL

28 DAYS • DARK ANGEL • TRUTH CORRODED

THE BERZERKER • FOX LAKE • SIERRA VEINS

WAYSIDE • RATSALAD • RACCOON CITY

+ MORE TO COME