Korean pop-rock group FTISLAND have announced their first new release in over two years, Lock Up. This will be the eighth mini-album of the band’s career, which has seen them rise to the position of one of Asia’s most beloved acts.

According to descriptions, the album will focus on the ‘painful moments’ of love that people lock away after break-ups. It comes helmed by the lead single ‘Unthinkable’, which focuses on acceptance and remembrance.

This will be the group’s first comeback since 2019, which saw two members depart the group. Member Song Seung Hyun departed after his contract expired in 2019 to focus on his acting career.

The group’s leader, Choi Jong Hoon, also left after his involvement in the infamous Burning Sun Scandal in South Korea and retired from the entertainment industry.

The incident saw some of K-pop’s most famous faces indicted on charges of sharing explicit videos of sexual assault in a private group chat. Choi Jong Hoon was also sentenced to five years in jail for aggravated rape.

The singer’s sentence was reduced to two years and six months after his team appealed following the original verdict. The Seoul Supreme Court, however, dismissed both appeals and upheld the original sentencing of five years.

“There was no violation of legal principles or misrepresentation of facts due to subjective reasoning or experience in the original ruling, and there was also no misconception of jurisprudence.” the court said at the time.

Check out ‘Quit’ by FTISLAND: