Alison Wonderland might be only a fraction above 5-feet tall, but she’s here to kick the butt off sexist trolls.

The Australian EDM star issued her warning after an ugly pile-on from trolls, when she posted some fun pictures with her friend and collaborator Shaquille O’Neal.

Earlier, Wonderland played a back-to-back set with her friend and collaborator Shaq at the Aftershock event in Chandler, AZ. “Dj who plays basketball, DJ with basketball in her belly = dj holding other djs belly like a basketball. It’s simple math,” Wonderland wrote on her socials.

That “belly like a basketball” is her second child.

Shaq (aka DJ Diesel), the retired basketball great who, at 7’1”, is a full two feet taller than the Aussie DJ, responded with the cute message, “Love u, why is it that everytime we play a show together you’re doing a B2b with a baby?”

Then, the predictable idiots came out to play. Wonderland’s sweet post was flooded with sexualised comments, many too grim to republish here.

Wonderland has no time for it.

“I see so many comments like this if I post a man next to me. And honestly I’m fucking sick of it,” she tweeted. “Comments about how I must be fucking the person I’m in the photo with…hell, even when I announced my second pregnancy there are comments saying shit like “oh she must love getting cream pied” like bro I’m married with a kid. It’s not that crazy. Like sorry I can throw down and have a family at the same time??? (Plot twist I’m not sorry cos I’m a fucking bad ass). Anyways…LOSER behaviour.”

In a separate message on X (formerly Twitter), Wonderland threw her support behind other women in the electronic music scene who were confronted with and held-back by misogyny.

“Shout out all the women in the edm scene who have to deal with fucking creeps,” she writes. “I see you. Its gross. I’ll kick all their asses for u.”

Wonderland has experience with kicking ass. She does it for a living.

The DJ and producer came in at #5 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s list of the 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time. She boasts a leader on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with 2018’s Awake, a collection that cracked the Billboard 200 at #88. All three of her LPs (Run at Number 6, Awake at Number 7 and Loner) have cracked the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

She’s notched four total performances at Coachella, including a set in 2018 when she made history as the highest-billed female DJ in the festival’s history, and she has headlined the “Temple of Wonderland” at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on seven occasions.

Wonderland (real name: Alexandra Sholler) is readying the release of Ghost World, her fourth solo studio album, due out October 3rd via EMI Music Australia. The forthcoming LP was co-written and co-produced by Alison and Dylan Ragland (Party Favor, SIDEPIECE) and mastered by Dale Becker (Billie Eilish, SZA, Omar Apollo, Doja Cat), and houses the previously-released singles “Get Started,” “Again? F—.”, and “iwannaliveinadream”.