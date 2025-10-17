A clip from Brisbane cult-rockers Full Flower Moon Band’s recent European and UK tour has gone viral, gaining the attention of celebrities including Jack Black and Noel Fielding.

The clip captures frontwoman Kate ‘Babyshakes’ Dillon in electrifying form on stage, amassing over 800,000 views, 18,000 likes, and hundreds of comments ranging from awe to outrage.

It has sparked passionate debate for its polarising effect, with some social media users praising Dillon’s rock ‘n’ roll style, and others being left with questions.

“Ay caramba there’s a lot of fragile, insecure, threatened men in these comments… Cool to see Kate & her brand ripping it up around the world as per usual! So hard working and inspiring,” one commenter said.

Another, who was among those outraged, wrote: “This is a band that’s trying wayyyy too hard and not achieving much.”

The hate isn’t enough to bring Dillon and the band down though, as the video has sparked a rush of new followers including icons like Jack Black, Noel Fielding, Cage the Elephant, and Sleaford Mods.

Check it out below.

Far from an overnight success, Full Flower Moon Band have already carved out a reputation as an electrifying rock acts. Their latest album MEGAFLOWER debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, followed by international buzz from KEXP, spins on BBC Radio (courtesy of Iggy Pop), and a UK/EU deal with tastemakers Free Trade.

Recently, the band teamed up with Pond’s Nick Allbrook on a collaborative single, released a RAGE featured video, and even launched their own beer with Mountain Goat, now available nationwide at Dan Murphy’s and BWS.