G Flip has released their third studio album Dream Ride, an homage to the sounds of the ‘80s oozing with raw emotion.

The Melbourne-born musician wrote and recorded the 10-track album with the help of Aidan Hogg out of their new base in Los Angeles.

They revealed that they “made over 100 songs to get to the final 10 that make up the album,” including previously released singles “Disco Cowgirl,” “In Another Life,” and “Big Ol’ Hammer”.

“This album is inspired by the ‘80s. I’ve always resonated with ‘80s music, it embodies so much musicality – larger-than-life theatrics, bright colours, epic solos, huge drum tones, and a sonic landscape that feels like a movie,” shares G Flip.

“I wanted to embody all of this on this record and create my own ‘80s world. I wanted to make songs that make you dance, sing, cry, f*ck, laugh, and enjoy on a long drive.

“I hope this record feels familiar and original, old and new, nostalgic yet still present. I hope you enjoy the Dream Ride.”

To celebrate the release, G Flip has also dropped a music video for “Bed on Fire”. The track sees G Flip tackle “the angst I grew up feeling going to Catholic school, having my first experience with a woman, and being like, ‘I’m bloody high off this love I’m having for someone that I shouldn’t.’

“It’s saying, ‘Well, if I’m going to hell anyway, I’m going to set this place or the bed ablaze with my queerness,'” they add.

The album comes as G Flip prepares to return home to Australia for a five-stop tour, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth set for February 2026.

Joining them on the road are Canadian rockers The Beaches and Rolling Stone AU/NZ Future of Music star Ayesha Madon as special guests.

“I am so excited to be coming home to play some shows with my mates The Beaches and Ayesha Madon,” G Flip says. “The Dream Ride tour is going to be a bloody good time, can’t wait to see you there!”

G Flip’s Dream Ride is out now via AWAL Recordings.

G Flip 2026 Australian Tour

Frontier Member pre-sale runs 24 hours from Thursday, July 17th (12pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted via www.frontiertouring.com/gflip

General tickets on sale Monday, July 21st (1pm local time)

Friday, February 27th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Lic. All Ages tickekmaster.com.au

Tuesday, March 3rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Lic. All Ages ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Lic. All Ages ticketek.com.au

Thursday, March 12th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide SA

Lic. All Ages ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 14th

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth WA

18+ oztix.com.au