G Flip has dropped a new single, “In Another Life”, which was teased last week alongside the announcement of their upcoming album Dream Ride.

The new record is set to embrace a distinctly Eighties-inspired sound, with “In Another Life” serving as the entry point to its nostalgic direction.

G Flip explained the creative inspiration behind the forthcoming record in a press statement: “When diving in and writing this record, I was sonically captivated by the ’80s. I love the use of reverb, the drum tones, all the sonics, the musicality, the soloing, and big drum moments.”

On the new song they add, “I’m stoked to be sharing more of this world with ‘In Another Life’. Thank you for being part of this journey with me. Buckle up and join me for the Dream Ride!”

For this album era, the artist has embraced an alter ego they’ve dubbed “Butch Springsteen,” representing what they describe as “the masc lesbian, non-binary, drumming, singing pop star that never existed” in the 1980s. This character emerged as G Flip contemplated who they might have been during that decade – from their fashion choices to haircuts and even preferred vehicles.

The album’s concept was further shaped during G Flip’s late-night drives to the studio, which inspired car-themed lyrics throughout the record. “I also love old cars and totally wanted to drive a Barracuda around,” they admitted. This automotive influence is evident in the album’s cover art, which features G Flip posing beside a hot-pink car with retro styling.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Dream Ride will also include previously released singles “Disco Cowgirl” and “Big Ol’ Hammer,” the latter featuring comedian Fortune Feimster. The upcoming album follows G Flip’s 2023 release Drummer.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about their approach to the new material, G Flip emphasised a return to organic instrumentation: “I wanted to bring back just how I go about making music from the band sense and as a kid. The new record’s very instrument-based, very drum-heavy, very organic-sounding. There’s no loops that I got from the internet. Not saying that that’s a bad thing, but for my creative process, I wanted it to be very hands-on and me physically playing everything.”

G Flip’s “In Another Life” is out now via AWAL Recordings.