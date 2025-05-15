G Flip has released their new single, titled “Disco Cowgirl”.

The song, which premiered on triple j, is now available via AWAL Recordings and marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the renowned multi-instrumentalist.

“Disco Cowgirl” represents a significant departure from G Flip’s previous work, featuring slick, ’80s-inspired production with reverb-drenched drums and shimmering synthesisers. The track builds to an anthemic chorus as they reflect on the intensity of a connection that burned bright but quickly faded. Wrapped in warm retro-pop nostalgia, the song captures the emotional aftermath of fleeting love.

The single was co-written and co-produced by G Flip and longtime collaborator Aidan Hogg in the former’s Los Angeles studio. True to form, G Flip played the majority of instruments on the song, further cementing their reputation as a hands-on, multi-talented force in pop music.

“‘Disco Cowgirl’ is the first taste of a new era,” shares G Flip. “It’s the first stop on a larger ride that I can’t wait to share with the world.”

The release is accompanied by a visualiser that fans can now watch above. Additionally, a limited edition 7″ vinyl of “Disco Cowgirl” is available for pre-order for collectors and dedicated fans.

This new single follows G Flip’s celebrated second album DRUMMER, which was released in 2023 to widespread acclaim. The album, which featured singles including “Be Your Man,” “The Worst Person Alive”, and “Good Enough”, shot to No. 1 on the ARIA charts and was named triple j’s Album of the Year. It also earned G Flip six ARIA nominations, further establishing them as a singular voice in modern music.

DRUMMER propelled G Flip to their biggest Australian tour to date. The tour was a massive success, selling over 65,000 tickets across the world, including sold-out runs in Australia, the US and UK. The tour featured international festival performances, a surprise guest appearance from Mike Shinoda, and culminated in G Flip winning an ARIA Award for Best Live Act.

G Flip’s “Disco Cowgirl” is out now.