G Herbo fans are calling out the rapper after he cancelled a show through a video played inside the venue on the day of.

This weekend, fans of G Herbo in Chicago flocked to watch him perform. What they got instead was a video of the rapper announcing that the show had been cancelled – just as they were waiting for the concert to begin.

Videos and tweets shared by fans online show a video being played inside the concert venue. In the video, G Herbo claims being stuck at the airport and apologises to fans.

“I was excited to come back home,” he told the crowd. “I’m at the airport for like six hours.”

“Man, basically, I just want to send an apology to my fans. As y’all can see, I’m exhausted right now. I don’t even have energy. I been dealing with this shit all day.” he said.

According to accounts by fans, however, they did not find out until after they got to the venue that the concert had been cancelled. Some reports also claim that fans had been waiting inside the venue for almost two hours before the aforementioned video was played and the show cancelled.

“oop g herbo let them stay in the theater for 2 hours before FaceTiming to cancel…I would have fought someone. and to his own city smh.” said user @carcarrzz.

Another user said: “not @gherbo cancelling the whole show and I drove from Detroit. This so ghetto the show started at 8pm and they cancelled that bitch at 9.40pm.”

G Herbo had us in that theater for 2 hours before they finally said he had to reschedule. — 🦋Justus🦋 (@ariespink21) April 16, 2022

“G Herbo cancelling his show a whole hour and 40 mins late in his hometown just goes to show that ppl really do change once they get a cute coin. Celebs do not rly care about fans like that. Which is sad bc ppl travel over states to see them.” said another user.

G Herbo cancelling his show a whole hour and 40 mins late in his hometown just goes to show that ppl really do change once they get a cute coin. Celebs do not rly care about fans like that. Which is sad bc ppl travel over states to see them 😭 — 🧍🏾‍♂️ (@KareemRevived) April 16, 2022

Because they didn’t find out until they already got to the show. They paid $50+ for parking, god knows how much for the ticket, plus drinks. Only to wait by the stage for him to suddenly cancel. — Fiza Javid (@xxfizax) April 16, 2022

A few reports, however, claim that the rapper had notified the venue that his flight was delayed, but the latter delayed informing fans.

They weren’t even there yet so loud and wrong on what happened he been notified the venue his flight was delayed they wanted to urge him to get there and he still couldn’t make it lol they didn’t even pay to see him yet they mad. Get over it — NLP (@leilaninaomiii) April 16, 2022

