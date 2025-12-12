Nearly a week on, it seems all people can talk about is Shirley Manson’s outrage over a beach ball in the crowd during the band’s festival set in Melbourne. The Garbage frontwoman once again addressed it during their headline show in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Per Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s five-star review of the Palais Theatre show last night (December 11th), Manson addressed the bizarre situation, arguing that “if that person was indeed who he said he was – if he was a Garbage fan – I would never have spoken to him the way I did.”

She continued: “I would like you to bear in mind that everything is contextual. If you’re not given any context, you have no idea what went on.”

According to Manson, she’s only spat the dummy twice across her 30-year musical career. The Melbourne crowd were told the other time she “went nuts” was in response to “one cunt” who spat on her, following when she was cast as a Terminator in the TV series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. “I’m sorry I lost my cool,” she said, cheekily adding, “but I still fucking hate beach balls.” Laughter then rang out in the crowd. During the band’s festival set last Friday (December 5th), Manson took aim at a punter for throwing a beach ball into the crowd, yelling: “Big guy with your big fucking beach ball! I’m so scared of you, so thrilled by you! What a fucking douchebag!

“We’re fed up of not getting fucking paid properly and fed up of having to play for douchebags like you. You’re a fucking middle-aged man in a fucking ridiculous hat, and you’re a fucking fuckface. And I want, literally, to ask people to fucking punch you in the fucking face. But you know what? I’m a lady, so I won’t.”

She doubled down on her stance via social media following the performance posting to social media that she would make “NO APOLOGIES”: “I love the musical community, and I want to respect their artistry. I am so tired of folks taking music for free and treating us all like circus performers.”