Classic Rock

Gene Simmons says Donald Trump “got all the cockroaches to rise to the top”

Gene Simmons has taken aim at former Donald Trump in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Gene Simmons
Jessica Lynch
|

Gene Simmons has taken aim at former US President Donald Trump in the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

In an interview with SPIN, the KISS rocker and former Celebrity Apprentice contestant didn’t hold back on his thoughts on Trump and the rippling effect of his controversial run as president of the United States.

“I know the previous [US] President,” Simmons said. “I knew him before he entered politics. Look what that gentleman did to this country and the polarisation — got all the cockroaches to rise to the top. Once upon a time, you were embarrassed to be publicly racist and out there with conspiracy theories. Now it’s all out in the open because he allowed it.”

Simmons also criticised Trump for merging his role as a businessman with his role as president.

“You have a different responsibility when you’re just a citizen or an entrepreneur,” he said. “You don’t make policy. It doesn’t affect life and death. When you get into a position of power, it does affect lives.”

Simmons added, “I don’t think he’s a Republican or a Democrat. He’s out for himself, any way you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it hook, line, and sinker.”

The rock legend didn’t stop there, as he went on to criticise current US President Joe Biden, despite saying he liked his “Ethics and morality”.

“The current president [Joe Biden], I like the ethics and morality — not a charismatic guy, unfortunately,” Simmons said. “The first word I keep hearing from people, even friends is ‘feeble.’ I don’t think he should run next time. So then who’s around? There are no stars and invariably people vote for stars, not even what they believe in. The cult of personality. Americans are star obsessed: ‘Kylie’s got a new lip gloss? F**k!’”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

