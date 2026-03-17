Genesis Owusu has announced his third studio album, REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE, due out on Friday, May 15th via OURNESS.

The album follows the releases of recent singles “STAMPEDE”, “PIRATE RADIO”, and “DEATH CULT ZOMBIE”.

The third studio album to arrive from one of Australia’s most celebrated and visionary contemporary artists, REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE constructs an exposed state-of-the-day record, carving the purest of human emotions into song at a time when they feel most rife.

The forthcoming album is described as “experimental yet cohesive, desolate yet ecstatic, unflinching yet free” – with Owusu layering musings on an unsettled world with piercing reflections of his, and our own, places within it. He collates his blended taste seamlessly across an eclectic sound bed, threading neo-soul into alt pop, synth punk into deep funk, Brit rock and more.

To celebrate its release, Owusu will be taking his electrifying live show across the nation with a brand new tour. It will kick off at Newcastle’s Bar on the Hill on May 14th, then he’ll spend release day in his hometown of Canberra at UC Refectory on May 15th. The tour will continue to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on May 17th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on May 18th, Forum Melbourne on May 21st, Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on May 23rd, and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory on May 26th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from 12pm (local) on Monday, March 23rd. A Frontier members presale will run from 12pm (local) on Friday, March 20th – sign up here.

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The album follows his 2021 debut Smiling with No Teeth – which came in at No. 1 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 100 Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list, and 2023’s STRUGGLER. The 2021 album scooped gongs at the ARIA Awards for Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release, Best Independent Release, and Producer of the Year (Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer), and at the Rolling Stone AU/NZ Awards the following year, it won Best Record.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

GENESIS OWUSU AUSTRALIA 2026

Thursday, May 14th (18+)

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW

Friday, May 15th (18+)

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT

Sunday, May 17th (18+)

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Monday, May 18th (Lic. All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, May 21st (18+)

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, May 23rd (Lic. All Ages)

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, May 26th (18+)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA