As the newest round of interviews for the Australian Music Vault’s Long Play Series officially kicks off, this week sees an immersive, in-depth chat with post-punk trailblazer Genevieve McGuckin.

Ever since it was first launched, the Australian Music Vault’s Long Play Series has existed to provide far-reaching and introspective interviews with some of the biggest movers and shakers in the world of Australian music, focusing heavily on the impact and legacy these individuals have made and crafted.

Last year, viewers were treated to discussions with the likes of Michael Chugg, Dave Graney and Clare Moore, Mark Opitz, Peter Garrett, Brian Cadd AM, Michaek Gudinski AM, and so, so many more. Now, with the latest edition of the series having kicked off last week thanks to Marcie Jones (of Marcie and The Cookies), the newest episode sees a powerful chat with none other than the inimitable Genevieve McGuckin.

Hailing from Brisbane originally, McGuckin has achieved globally-recognised fame as a musician, songwriter, film producer, and graphic designer, with her role as a pivotal figure in the emerging punk/new wave scene in the late 1970s making her a household name amongst post-punk fans.

In 1987, McGuckin served as a founding member and keyboardist of These Immortal Souls, alongside long-time collaborator and partner, Rowland S. Howard, further cementing her status as one of the country’s most iconic and influential musical figures.

Check out These Immortal Souls performing in 1988:

In the hour-long chat with interviewer Jenny O’Meara, McGuckin discusses her teenage move from Brisbane to Melbourne in search of adventure, before embarking on a creative life in London and Berlin with Rowland S. Howard where they soon found themselves performing with Nick Cave, Lydia Lunch, and Sonic Youth.

The interview also sees McGuckin sharing her insight and reflections on the artistry of female musicians in the male-dominated punk scene, keeping with the theme of the latest round of the Long Play Series, which features interviews with seven iconic women from the Australian music scene.

While the latest episode featuring Genevieve McGuckin officially premieres at 10am AEST on Tuesday, August 10th, you can give it a sneak peek via the embedded player below. For more information about the series – including information on past episodes and those still upcoming – be sure to check out its official page at the Australian Music Vault website.

Check out Genevieve McGuckin interviewed for the Australian Music Vault’s Long Play Series: