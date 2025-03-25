Hide your knees and prep your boogie shoes — George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are about to funk the absolute life out of the East Coast of Australia this September.

The funk legend and chaos architect will land in Australia for four gloriously sweaty shows in Gold Coast, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, backed by his genre-bending, mind-expanding, intergalactic band of weirdos. Tickets go on sale in April — don’t sleep.

“We have a blast every time we come to Australia,” Clinton said in a statement. “Aussies know what it means to have a good time — the national motto should be ‘free your mind and your ass will follow’. My band has been funkin’ real hard lately… you don’t wanna miss what we be throwin down. Come on out and get funked up!”

Clinton’s influence spans genres, decades, and planets. As the mastermind behind both Parliament and Funkadelic, he reshaped the sound of Black music in the 1970s with his fusion of soul, psychedelia, Afrofuturism and surrealist storytelling. With albums like Maggot Brain, Free Your Mind… And Your Ass Will Follow, and America Eats Its Young, Clinton established a mythology of music that was as danceable as it was radical.

By the end of the ’70s, Parliament and Funkadelic had racked up 39 charting singles — including No. 1 R&B hits like “Flash Light”, “One Nation Under a Groove”, “(Not Just) Knee Deep” and “Aqua Boogie” — plus seven gold or platinum albums. Along the way, Clinton launched the careers of Bootsy Collins, Maceo Parker, Bernie Worrell, and Eddie Hazel, all while laying the blueprint for future generations of artists.

His fingerprints are everywhere. From West Coast hip-hop’s G-funk movement to modern legends like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Childish Gambino, and Flying Lotus, Clinton’s cosmic DNA continues to echo through the music of today.

Over five decades in, Clinton is still one of the hardest-working artists in the game. Whether he’s on the road with Parliament/Funkadelic or guesting on records by Drake and the Wu-Tang Clan, his appetite for performance hasn’t slowed — and his upcoming Australian tour is proof that the funk never quits.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

George Clinton – 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Pre-sale begins at 9am local time on Tuesday the 1st of April

General tickets on sale from 9am local time on Thursday the 3rd of April

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Wednesday the 17th of September – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Thursday the 18th of September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday the 20th of September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday the 21st of September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney