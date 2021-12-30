A childhood friend of George Michael believes the loss of the love of his life played a huge factor in his death.

Michael was dating his boyfriend Anselmo Feleppa for a year before he died in 1993 after contracting AIDS

“George was the love of his life and if he hadn’t died, I think George would still be here,” Andros Georgiou, a boyhood friend of Michael’s, told the Mirror of Michael’s ex Feleppa.

“After Anselmo, he didn’t find real love, he had a lot of sex and met lots of people but he never found what he had with Anselmo,” said Georgiou.

Georgiou went into graphic detail about Michael’s sex life.

“Sometimes George got with women too. In the early days he was bisexual. I can’t name her but he slept with the top model in the world,” Georgiou told the publication. “

There was a lot of sex in clubs in New York and London. Cloakrooms and stuff. It was fun and I don’t regret a second of it. I was the luckiest man in pop because I was with George and George was gay and there were queues and queues of models. There were A-list models, A-list pop stars.”

The legendary pop icon passed away on December 25, 2019 at his house, a coroner attributed his death to dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver.

Michael was buried at North London’s Highgate Cemetery next to his mother, Lesley, and his sister, Melanie. The family have recently had a plaque installed. Georgiou said that visiting the family’s grave bought him some relief.

“I went to see George’s grave and finally I was happy to see a plaque along with his mum and sister.”

“It was very emotional because it made it real,” added Georgios. “I’m very happy this has happened. It took so long. For a while now I have felt that he has been forgotten.”

Check out ‘Careless Whisper’ by George Michael: