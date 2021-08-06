Ambar Lucid is the Latin soul songstress who’s on her way to being very big indeed. After impressing with her debut album, 2020’s Garden of Lucid, her new EP, Get Lost In The Music, dropped this June. Backed by her astoundingly powerful voice, the singer-songwriter’s record traverses a myriad of intriguing influences, including reggaeton, psychedelia, R&B, and pop. Her music also comes with a message of positivity and empowerment. Born to a Dominican mother and a Mexican father in New Jersey, Ambar is proud to represent this new young generation of immigrant and Latin people in the U.S.. It’s why her dreamy songs effortlessly slip between Spanish and English, a point of pride for Ambar after she was urged to sing solely in English earlier in her career. Aged just 20, she’s forthright in confronting the challenges in her life. Her acclaimed single ‘A letter to my younger self’ was a remarkably mature reflection on the effects of her father’s deportation; she’s also released a documentary, Llegaron las Flores, capturing her emotional reunion with her father. After the release of Get Lost In The Music, we caught up with Ambar as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about her life, hobbies, and music. Check out ‘Get Lost In The Music’:

How did your artist name come about?

So I came up with my artist name I think around when I was 16. I was starting to take more seriously the idea of pursuing being an artist. I was just kind of thinking about my name and I just kept saying ‘Ambar Cruz’ and to me there was no magic to that.

So I really thought about the kind of message that I wanted to send as an artist. And from the very beginning, I’ve always known that I want to inspire people to live fulfilling lives. The word ‘Lucid’ popped into my head and it just felt super right for it to be my name.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

That’s a good question. Music that is meant to heal the soul.

So tell us about a few of your tracks, their titles and what they’re about.

‘Space Cowgirl’ is about dissociating and being overwhelmed by life on earth, having to deal with other people’s opinions and projections and feeling overwhelmed by that, to the point where you find comfort in

dissociating.

‘Un Animal’ is the first one that I’ve ever written fully in Spanish. It was really important for me to create a song fully in Spanish with a meaningful message that would inspire people spiritually. So I’m very proud of that song.

‘Get Lost in the Music’ was inspired by a shroom trip that I experienced that made me want to have more fun in life. And ‘Lizard’ is just a very lighthearted and fun song.

Check out ‘Un Animal’:

What do you love about your hometown?

I will be honest – there’s not many things that I love about my hometown. I do appreciate that growing up there made me the person that I am today though.

What’s your career highlight so far?

Um I guess being on Elite.

Favorite non-music hobby?

Divination. Divination are tools that you can use to access the non-physical realms. So like tarot, astrology, oracle cards.

What is on your dream rider?

Ooh, I dunno, I’m pretty simple! I would say my dream rider would be weed, sparkling water, and lemonade plushies.

Dream music collaboration?

Billie Eilish.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully being extremely successful and living my best life.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Telephone’ by Lady Gaga.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Life is a series of ups and downs and you just have to ride the wave and try your best.

Check out ‘Space Cowgirl’: