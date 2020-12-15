Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

With her latest aching slice of pop, ‘Surrender’, now out in the world, we thought it was a great time to get to know Amber Stone better.

Amber Stone is the Gold Coast singer-songwriter who wishes to emulate the chameleonic career of Taylor Swift. It’s why her new single, ‘Surrender’, sees a notable change in sonic speed from her previous effort ‘Being Yours’: where that song contained an early Swiftian combination of endearing country guitar and lovestruck lyrics, ‘Surrender’ is an intoxicating and woozy atmospheric electro-pop blast.

It’s a skilful flexibility that will stand Stone in good stead. ‘Surrender’ details a mutual attraction that struggles to reach its final destination. Stone’s voice is pained, clearly, but is also confident and sultry. It’s an emotive track and one that instantly connects with anyone who’s ever wished for someone to “take a chance” with them. “When I get high, you’re always coming down” is a perfect encapsulation of just never being on the same wavelength as the person you’re infatuated with. ‘Surrender’ forms part of her debut EP which is set for release in 2021, and that record will continue her honest and evocative insights into love and relationships. We had a chat with Stone as part of our popular Get To Know series to discuss her life and career.

How did your artist name come about?

I didn’t feel that my biological surname sounded super musical but I did want to keep some of me if I was losing some. Stone popped into my head and I immediately loved the two names together and I always loved the band name The Rolling Stones so it felt perfect!

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I tell her all my music is dedicated to her, that she would like it and that it’s of course very family friendly. My grandma is actually a big fan and at 72 she shares my music to her morning tea friends. She is my fiercest promoter.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I just released the first track ‘Surrender’ from my debut EP scheduled for release 2021. I had this crazy chemistry with someone and I could feel he felt the same but nothing was coming from it. I am a really romantic person and so my head and heart were really charged at the time. So it’s about letting your guard down and surrendering to your feelings. I have more new songs to come soon that I’m really excited about but I can’t reveal them just yet!



What do you love about your hometown?

I think the Gold Coast may be one of the best cities in the world. I’m extremely lucky to have grown up here. I love the diversity of what’s on offer: beaches, rainforests, an incredible food scene and the fusion of different people we have.

Career highlight so far?

Honestly the biggest highlights of mine have taken place when I’m writing a song. I have this great friend that I often write with and we have so much fun and making those kinds of memories means the most to me. It’s such an exciting experience as well when you know you’ve got something good and you finally get to hear its finished product.



Fave non-music hobby?

Definitely reading. Nothing captures or holds my attention like a good book.

What’s on your dream rider?

A great drink selection, mac and cheese and gourmet toasted sandwiches.

Dream music collaboration?

A production with Max Martin and a co-write with Taylor Swift. I think I’d be so thrilled to even be in the same room as Taylor Swift that I’d probably just end up watching her do her thing in awe.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope to be writing in the studio, having fun and creating great music with people I’ve always wanted to work with. I also want to be working with animal foundations on securing land for wildlife to roam safely. One day I hope to have my own conservation sanctuary.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Maybe ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele or a ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ Abba duet. What a song!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

You only live once! I live by this and making the most out of my time here is my biggest driver. It’s my goal to have as many experiences as possible, travel, make friends and live without regrets. By this I mean leaving bad things in the past, to just keep going, no matter what and forgive. Mostly I want to make a difference with my life and do my best to make this world a better place.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m obsessed with swimming with sharks and so I am currently completing my Open Water Dive certificate. Hopefully not re-creating the Open Water film.

Check out ‘Surrender’ by Amber Stone: