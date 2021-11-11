Melbourne indie pop outfit Approachable Members Of Your Local Community just released their excellent new song, ‘Just Say It’, this week.

It’s a track marked by transition: their new member, Sage Mellet, takes over lead vocals, a first not only for her but the band as a whole.

Things might be different but that luckily doesn’t mean ‘Just Say It’ lacks their customary fun. The infectious grooves of ‘Just Say It’ nestle their way into your mind, Mellet’s ethereal vocals complimenting the bright rhythm nicely.

“In this interconnected world, with computers and the NBN, one thing is clear to the Members: now is the time for the nimble communicator; the reformist collaborator,” the band said about the song. “Don’t bottle things up. Just say how you feel. We can change, and quickly – what we do, who we see, what we care about. But how do you keep your friends along for the journey?

When people start to feel insecure in a relationship and turn things over in their head, things can get out of hand. ‘Just Say It’ is about that tension – and breaking through it, the only way the Community knows how: honest and open communication.”

The track is accompanied by a sweet DIY music video, shot entirely by the band themselves, which you can see below.

If you want a blast of Approachable Members’ indie pop sweetness up close, the five-piece are heading out on an East Coast tour in February 2022, with stops in Melbourne, Geelong, Wollongong, Sydney, and Brisbane. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 12th, at 12pm (further information at approachable members.com).

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In the meantime, check out our chat from when we caught up with the band as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

‘Just Say it’ is available to stream on all platforms now.

How did your artist name come about?

In many ways, our name found us. It was a fateful evening in the leafy streets of Melbourne’s cultural hub, Caulfield North. Micky was leaving an event hosted by the local lawn bowls club at which a nameless politician gave a particularly uninspiring speech.

It suffices to say that the Members of the Local Community that night were not stirred in their seats. It was time, Micky declared to our WhatsApp group – the Community was ready to be Approached, to rise from their slumber and serve the Gods of pop music. And that night, a movement was born. A feeling – a band.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

First, we’d ensure that our grandma (also known to us as Nana/Buba) has a nice hot beverage, and maybe some form of modern pastry – maybe a danish or two. We’d then tell her that our music is nostalgia. It’s a bright summer day’s sky in a well landscaped botanical garden. It makes you feel like you need to tap your feet but also dig into a thick beef goulash. We’d tell her that the music is fun but certainly not better than Neil Diamond or Neil Young, or any other Neil artist that a Nana would love.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Don’t bottle things up. Just say how you feel. We’re all changing pretty quickly these days – who we see, what we care about. ‘Just Say It’ is about keeping our friends along for the journey. It’s about avoiding things getting out of hand – people turning things over in their head and feeling insecure in the relationship.

‘Just Say It’ is about that tension – and breaking through it, the only way the Community knows how: honest and open communication. We’re really excited for this one to get out there – it’s our first track with Sage taking the lead!

We also put out ‘Strong Enough’ a few weeks back. That one’s about mustering up the courage to move on from a relationship that’s just not working.

What do you love about your hometown?

Our hometown is St Kilda. Melbourne’s a big old place and when we hear that pretty word, “hometown”, we think of our grandparents sipping coffees and eating latkes on Acland St. It’s got character. It’s the playground of the south-east, with the Prince and the Espy, and has a real diversity of experience to it.

We love it for its grit and for its parks and beaches. It’s not without its challenges – it’s changed dramatically over our lives. But it’s the place we belong.

For Sage, hometown is Perth – a much more majestic beach town which we have also come to adore. Perth has an excellent sushi store named Mr Munchies near The Astor – we encourage all to check it out.

Career highlight so far?

Playing a sold out show in Melbourne at the Espy in the Gershwin Room right at the start of 2020. It was an amazing way to cap off a massive 2019 spent touring. It was pretty special to hear so many people singing all the words, even the ones Josh forgot. We’re lucky to have had that show before the pandemic hit.

Fave non-music hobby?

We all do our own thing, but what unites us is eating teriyaki tofu dons. This goes beyond a hobby. Especially when the teriyaki sauce is hot and not too sweet. You want to really have that beautiful balance between the mirin and the soy. A teriyaki sauce should really coat that tofu nicely, inviting you with perfect umami. This is our passion and we will continue the fight for years to come.

What’s on your dream rider?

We are a band of soda water lovers. This extends to all forms of bubbly water. It’s beyond refreshing – it tickles the mouth. We would love a rider with many options of mineral waters. Maybe some San Pellegrino for the fancy band members, but some standard Coles soda water for the others. Or perhaps some self-made SodaStream. That would be a dream. Even better, some delicious lemon/lime cordial to go with. Sign us up. Thank you

Dream music collaboration?

This is always such a tricky question. We are a band who LOVE collabs. How about a Jessica Mauboy – Approachable collab? Who would say no? What a dream it would be. We think the band is born to work with an Aussie icon and Australian Idol treasure. If there’s a “big shot” reading this, let’s get to work – Eurovision 2025.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Either playing a massive stadium show opening for Paul Mccartney’s farewell tour or simply eating sandwiches together planning our next music video. It is possible both can happen, but we would like to lock in the sandwiches. Especially a roast vege panini – yum.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Genie in a Bottle’ by Christina Aguilera. Christina has a magical power – it really feels like a genie is there.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Make sure someone has a backpack. Not sure who said it (probably one of our mums), but always have a well-packed backpack. We’re talking: sunscreen, hat, Soothers, gum, extra jumper, spare undies, Panadol, bandaids, extra leads, laptop charger. Make sure you have one at all times. It’s how we keep hanging in there all these years.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

The National Treasure films. We’re talking about Nicholas Cage in the action-adventure masterpiece made by Walt Disney Studios. Those films are the very best cinema has to offer. You just have to love the scene of Cage causing a “scene” in London while he’s at Buckingham Palace. Emotion, wit, action. They are films. Nothing more, nothing less. We are obsessed.