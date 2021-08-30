It’s safe to say Between You & Me have come a long way since their early days of performing acoustic covers on YouTube.

The band have made a name for themselves thanks to their unique style of pop-infused rock, touring with the likes of The Maine, Tonight Alive, Neck Deep and Waterparks.

On top of that, their success has also seen them ink a deal with LA-based alternative music label Hopeless Records, and perform on stages across Australia, the US, Europe and the UK.

Showing no signs of slowing down, they have just released the single, ‘Deadbeat’, which serves as a taste of their long-awaited second album.

“During the pandemic, I was able to spend a lot more time with my girlfriend and I felt a sense of remorse for the unwavering support that she gave me whilst I was absorbed in my own career,” said frontman Jake Wilson.

“‘Deadbeat’ is a self-reflection of my behaviours as a boyfriend and how I recognised I needed to do better.”

To celebrate the recent release of ‘Deadbeat’, we had a chat with Jake Wilson from Between You & Me as part of our Get To Know series.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Deadbeat’ by Between You & Me:

How did your artist name come about?

Chris and Jamey came up with the band name when we were doing YouTube covers and its origins are around music that can be shared amongst friends. ‘Between You & Me’ seemed like a fitting name. We prefer to go by ‘BYAM’ now…

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

We are a rock band like the Foo Fighters.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

We’ve recently released our second single ‘Deadbeat’ from our sophomore album. This track is certainly the heaviest track we’ve ever released, and we’re excited to see everyone’s response to it. The songwriting process for our sophomore release was less about writing a certain style of song and more about writing a bunch of great songs that we were super happy with.

Deadbeat proceeds our recent single ‘Supervillain’, which received over 100,000 Spotify streams in the first week of streaming. Both songs are quite different to our previous releases and show our growth as a band and as songwriters.

What do you love about your hometown?

I grew up on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. It’s an interesting place to grow up as there is the relaxed ‘small town’ feel for most of the year, but then during holiday season, the place is super busy. I had a bunch of close friends in school that still live on the Peninsula that made my time there fun – mostly I couldn’t wait to move away.

Career highlight so far?

Whilst the band has had a lot of highlights along the journey, probably what sticks out to me is when we played Slam Dunk festival in the UK. Seeing such huge crowds choosing to watch our band was and still is mind-blowing.

Fave non-music hobby?

Probably going for a skate. Getting to hang out with a bunch of friends that I’ve made mostly through music, and not having to talk about music things is great.

What’s on your dream rider?

Any type of vegan food on a rider is always welcome. Honestly though, I’ve heard of tours where there is a masseuse – that would be incredible.

Dream music collaboration?

I would love to write with Harry Styles.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Probably looking myself in the mirror thinking “you’re too old to be doing this band thing”. If I am still doing music then, I will be content that we did some awesome things.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I have never been a fan of karaoke as there is some weird expectation when you’re a singer at a karaoke bar and it’s the only time I ever get nervous performing.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Just to enjoy every step of the journey of being in a band as you’re one bad record away from it all disappearing.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Hanson is my favourite band.

For more on this topic, check out the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Supervillian’ by Between You & Me: