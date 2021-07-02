Faye Webster is known for breaking musical barriers, so we caught up with her to find out more about the artist with a unique sound.

Since releasing her debut album Run and Tell back in 2013, Webster has been making waves with her distinctive blend of indie-folk, Americana and R&B.

As timeless as much of Webster’s music is, the making of the Georgia native’s latest record I Know I’m Funny haha faced some entirely modern challenges.

When COVID-19 related shutdowns got in the way of spending time in the studio, Webster opted to instead record vocals at home on Garageband.

It seems the intimate approach paid off, as her track ‘Better Distractions’ ended up on Barack Obama’s 2020 end of year playlist.

To celebrate the recent release of I Know I’m Funny haha, we had a chat with Faye Webster as part of our popular Get To Know series.

Check out ‘A Dream With a Baseball Player’ by Faye Webster:

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I play guitar and sing.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘A Dream With a Baseball Player’ is a song I wrote about Ronald Acuna Jr when I used to have a crush on him. Nothing deeper than that. Or ‘In A Good Way’ is about the time that I cried for the first time out of happiness. Not laughter or sadness, but pure happiness.

What do you love about your hometown?

The people here, I tried to leave before but came back because I miss being around people. Everyone is so supportive and creative in their own way and it’s constantly inspiring.

Career highlight so far?

Recording at Electric Lady Studios or playing Festivals that I grew up going to.

Fave non-music hobby?

Yoyoing or Pokemon… I can’t decide.

What’s on your dream rider?

A bunch of scratch-offs and a flat-screen TV so I can play video games.

Dream music collaboration?

I would love to make something with Animal Crossing… I’ve always loved the soundtrack and thought I could do something cool with K.K. Slider.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Making music when I feel inspired to, being surrounded by people and things that bring me happiness and spending time caring for myself.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Tenacious D – ‘Tribute’

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To straight up just stick with your gut. You could ask 100 people for advice or opinions on something and they could all say the same thing, but at the end of the day, you have to go with what makes you happy and not what other people think.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I’m very competitive, so any game I can play where there’s a winner I obsess over.

Check out ‘In a Good Way’ by Faye Webster: