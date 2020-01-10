Wicked, wild and whizzing Electropop sensation Georgia has just dropped her sophomore LP Seeking Thrills, and to celebrate we caught up with her to get to know her better, and discuss working the dancefloor, kombucha and Detroit techno.

Georgia has just released her brand new album Seeking Thrills, an electropop ode to her techno influences of the past, which fuses modernity with the pleasures of the past to craft an incredible new take on beats that would energise any neon-lit night-rave.

Seeking Thrills is filled with twilit contemplations of dancefloors and crowded parties, but explores the nuances of these nighttime affairs with such a perfect pop sensibility that you just can’t help but loop the album once it finishes.

Unashamedly wrapped in the coils of synthetic desire, the album dips between feverish moments of pure wickedness, like the track ‘Mellow’ featuring the incredible Shygirl, to more careful moments like the slow-burning ‘Honey Dripping Sky’. On this project, Georgia isn’t afraid to experiment with electricity, every song flirting with the trappings of artificiality and debauchery, while still remaining grounded in pure unadulterated fun.

Watch the video for ‘About Work The Dancefloor’ by Georgia

Get to Know: Georgia

Who are your biggest musical influences?

I have so many, I really do, love to listen to lots of music so I find these questions hard to answer!

Kate Bush, Depeche Mode, Prince, Chicago house music, Detroit Techno, Missy Elliot, Kanye West, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young etc etc

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Too Loud, listen to classical!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Started Out’, is a tune heavily influenced by house music particularly Chicago house from the early ’80s, Mr Fingers, Marshall Jefferson & Frankie Knuckles. It’s also a song that’s meant to empower the listener to be bold and wicked, and go get what you want!

‘About Work The Dancefloor’, is heavily inspired by Detroit techno in particular Cybotron. Juan Atkins uses vocoders and I really wanted to use one on this song in the chorus, I think that’s what makes it quite unique sounding. I wanted people to listen to the pulsating basslines and 909 drums and feel transported to the dancefloor.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the London swagger, we are survivalists and stand up for what we believe in.

Career highlight so far?

I think definitely playing Later with Jools Holland, that has always been a dream. I saw so many of my favourite artists play that show, I always remember The Fugees performance, it honestly blew my mind!

Fave non-music hobby?

Cooking, I love to cook and explore recipes I find it really therapeutic!

What’s on your dream rider?

No plastics, lots of vegan and gluten-free stuff as well as a good local wine (a must) and kombucha!

Dream music collaboration?

Kate Bush & Depeche Mode.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully playing arenas across the world and maybe headlining Glastonbury!

What do you enjoy most – Writing music or performing live?

I love both equally!