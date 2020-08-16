Indie-electronic-pop fusion singer-songwriter Meg Hitchcock has debuted her first single, ‘Hello Moon’, and it’s time you got to know her.

Originally from the U.K., classically trained musician Meg Hitchcock currently resides in Byron Bay and features as a key-piece in indie-pop band The Holiday Collective.

Now, she’s unveiled the debut single to her solo project, releasing ‘Hello Moon’ – a soulful, beat driven tune, coming out alongside a nostalgic, cult-classic filled music video, teeming with ’70s and ’80s visuals that reminisce with Beetle Juice and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“One night I had walked to get groceries, and on my return, as I turned the corner, there, proud in the sky, was the shining full moon. In awe and disbelief, a tear ran down my cheek. I felt completely disconnected to nature,” Meg Hitchcock says of the new tune.

“The first line and melody, “Hello, Moon, it’s been awhile. I’ve been in the city where I can’t see the sky” whispered out. I ran inside, chucked the groceries down, jumped straight to my laptop and found the arpeggiator. ‘Hello Moon’ was born.”

Describing her aesthetic as being “dark, but colourful, quirky, and humorous,” Meg Hitchcock notes that a fair amount of inspiration for the visuals for ‘Hello Moon’ came from finding a blue ’80s prom dress in “a random Tasmanian op-shop.”

With her personality shining through her music, we thought it was not only time for you to give ‘Hello Moon’ a listen, but dive into the brilliant mind of Meg Hitchcock.

Tell us about yourself?

I’m 24 years old, living on the opposite side of the world to where I’m from (London), at my home-away-from-home (Byron Bay). I’m a nature girl at heart, I love salty food, and time well spent with family and friends.

You can get me going with a challenging conversation over a long black or negroni (or both). I’m pretty chill, and cruise around with a t-shirt and a cap most days, but when that spotlight hits – expect theatrical tendencies and a glimpse into my vibrant imagination.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Easy… remember the good old 80s? When Mum/Dad would drive you mad listening to dance beats, arpeggiators galore, epic electric guitars, and those big vocal lines that you couldn’t help but join in with?

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Hello Moon’ – The start of this song wrote itself when I was back in the UK. I’d been commuting to London and one evening as I turned the corner, there – proud in the sky, was the full moon. I had no idea it was due, feeling completely disconnected to nature, a tear ran down my cheek and the line ‘Hello Moon it’s been a while, I’ve been in the city where I can’t see the sky’ poured out. Lyrically the rest of the song is heavily influenced by my reading of Annaka Harris’ book ‘CONSCIOUS.’ I find myself often playing with the ideas of myth, fate, and experience.

‘Dancing in the Chaos’ – This song was written as an ode to the great creatives, it’s conception originally sprung from a line in ‘I Am Heath Ledger’ where someone describes how even though he died at a young age, it was like he’d already outlived a normal life, as he squeezed so much into each day with such vibrance, excitement, and vision.

‘Addicted’ – “I get addicted to the good… and you’re too good for me – so it’s true.” Growing up I was scared of/avoided writing ‘happy songs’ that didn’t have much meaning… especially ones about relationships or love. This song came through my exploration of ableton instead of how I’d usually write – me and my guitar. It’s simple, it’s fun, there’s no hidden mystery behind the lyrics, and finally – I’m completely okay with that!

What do you love about your hometown?

You can’t beat a Sunday Roast dinner at the local with the family, a fire in the corner, and that stale old pub smell.

Career highlight so far?

Definitely our debut performance on the main stage of Party In The Paddock 2020. It set the bar high, what a festival to be involved in.

Fave non-music hobby?

Rolling around in nature, whether literally on the grass, surfing, running, anything outdoors really.

What’s on your dream rider?

A pet dragon, a bottomless bowl of moon-macadamias, and grifter’s sour beer.

Dream music collaboration?

Dream world… Prince. Real world but big ambitions – Bon Iver.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

With any luck I see myself coming home from a sell out world-tour, after finishing up with a main stage Glastonbury set. I see myself living on a large property, with my loved ones and friends, surrounded by nature, creating music, and eating plenty of homemade pasta… the latter is pretty much life now but it’d be nice to have our own Music Studio, sauna, and educational facilities!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Grease Medley… it’s a sure way to get the room dancing and screaming along. Everyone knows the moves to ‘Grease Lightning’ and who can resist “those suuuu-huuum-errrr niiiiii-iiiiggggghtssss?”

