PENI PARKER are quickly making names for themselves in the Sydney rock and punk scene thanks to their seemingly effortless creativity and fully-committed brand of anarcha-femme alt-rock.

With two earth-shattering singles under their belt already (2021’s ‘DESTROYHER‘ and 2022’s ‘Lady’) and an exceptional Factory Theatre set supporting Ocean Grove, the duo have already proven themselves as artists and performers that should be on any rock fan’s radar; despite being relative newcomers to the industry.

Now, PENI PARKER have graced our ears and speakers with their third single ‘ANGIE JOLIE’, a hard-hitting track about queerness and unrequited love.

While ‘ANGIE JOLIE’ is the duo’s most tender track to date it’s anything but boring; with heavily distorted guitars and punchy, compressed drums still providing the trademark grit and edge the band is becoming known for.

The song’s chorus, written by frontwoman Maddy when she was a child and later found in an old shoebox, explores the turbulence of one of her first crushes.

“Originally I wanted to build it up, make the song more complex,” said Maddy on the lyrics,” but there was something about the simplicity of it that felt so sweet.”

To celebrate the single’s release, we caught up with PENI PARKER’s Maddy and Lauren for our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.



How did your band name come about?

Maddy: It’s actually a character from the spider-man multiverse created by Gerard Way, I wanted a name that could stand alone but also morph into a type of alter-ego as a band name as PENI evolves.

