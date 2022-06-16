When you’ve once been hailed as “the glorious love child of Joan Jett and Kurt Cobain”, you’ve got a lot to live up to. On Yes Regrets, the sophomore album from theWorst, there’s plenty of intensely blistering punk to make that comparison seem less frivolous. Consisting of powerhouse vocalist Brooke Binion alongside bassist Will Bradford and drummer Craig Sala, the trio hail from Portland – not that one, the Maine one – and have been unloading their raucous blend of melodic punk and alternative rock on unsuspecting ears since 2016.

Their 2017 debut album, the wonderfully-named Jane Doe Embryo, was followed earlier this month by Yes Regrets, a curiously presented album not for the fainthearted: chronologically detailing the downward spiral into drug and alcohol addiction, followed by the recovery process and newfound sobriety, Binion is unsparing in her approach.

Amidst a hailstorm of distorted guitar lines and pounding drumming, her voice grows hoarse singing these raw and vulnerable lyrics; nothing is held back, and Yes Regrets is better for it.

And while the band don’t shy away from intense subject matter on the album, they crucially never wallow in the mire either. Instead, by being so honest, Binion and co. allow acceptance to those listeners who may find themselves in a similarly difficult situation.

“This album was written over a very critical couple of years for me, so I wanted to have the album flow chronologically,” Binion explained. “The first couple tracks were written before I got sober, then the middle of the record was written while I was in the process of getting sober, and then the end is sort of where I’m at now.”

To celebrate the album’s release, we caught up with Binion as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about the band and their lives.

theWorst’s Yes Regrets is out now on RascalZRecordZ.