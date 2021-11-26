It’s safe to say rising rapper Sahxl is ringing in a new era of Australian R’n’B and hip hop.

Despite still only being 18 years old, Sahxl has already worked with award-winning producers like Khaled Rohaim and Haan, who count Rihanna, The Kid LAROI and Polo G amongst their previous collaborators.

On top of that, in April he became one of the few artists to be featured in Apple Music’s prestigious Up Next Local series, dedicated to showcasing emerging talent across the country.

Fresh off the back of releasing his latest track ‘My Mind’, Sahxl is making a name for himself thanks to his combination of smooth vocals and honest lyrics.

To celebrate the recent release of ‘My Mind’, we had a chat with Sahxl as part of our Get To Know series.

Check out ‘My Mind’ by Sahxl:

How did your artist name come about?

Honestly, it was given to me by my friend in year 10. She would always call me “sadboy” because my emotions would always get the best of me.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would let my music do the talking for me.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

That’s a tough one. I know this may sound weird, but I’ve made so many songs that I can’t remember half the titles of my tracks. I’ve just released a song called ‘My Mind’, it’s my recount of the struggles in relationships and breakups. My music has always been a reflection of my emotions and how I’m feeling.

What do you love about your hometown?

A couple of things. I love 506, my family from my hometown. I love seeing the youth embrace their creative side. We’re now in an era where people don’t shy away from being who they truly are. I want to build a community with people just like us and I want to see it grow to inspire the world around us today and into the future.

Career highlight so far?

I would say it was being able to perform at Okias Flow for my big bro who passed away. I’m gonna carry on his legacy until I die because he was my biggest inspiration in the real world and I looked up to him the most because he was never afraid to express himself freely and he stood up for the same values that I stand for today.

Fave non-music hobby?

Playing soccer.

What’s on your dream rider?

Purple Powerade! Can’t get enough of it.

Dream music collaboration?

You didn’t specify dead or alive so I’m gonna say 2Pac!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

To be honest, I don’t think about things like that. Life has taught me that it’s barely possible to predict what will happen tomorrow. I can only control today and that’s what I focus on. Giving 100 per cent every day and letting destiny take its course.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Believe in yourself. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t get told this all the time as a youngin’.

Check out ‘C4’ by Sahxl: