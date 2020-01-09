Gold Coast-based artist Saint Lane is the Ocean Alley/Post Malone hybrid you didn’t know you needed in your life.

After a banner 2019 as a buzz act at BIGSOUND, a label deal with TMRW’s sub-label Risqué Music and addictive singles, ‘Sugary Sweet,’ ‘Pitbull Type Beat’ and ‘Compliment My Shirt,’ Saint Lane amassed over 400,000 streams across streaming services.

Now, with support in the bag from Spotify (All Aussie Hip Hop, Shisha Lounge and New Music Friday AU & NZ), Briggs on Apple Music (The New Australia), triple j and FBi Radio, Saint Lane has unleashed his next single.

‘Hickeys,’ his first new music of 2020, starts with the island vibes of Jason Mraz (at his most authentic), then kicks in with the charm of Ocean Alley and enough hook-laden hip hop to rival Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Stream: Saint Lane ‘Hickeys’

With Saint Lane clearly destined for great things, we thought you ought to get to know the New Zealand-born artist with the growing halo.

Get To Know: Saint Lane

How did your artist name come about?

There’s a video of me on YouTube from like 2015 doing a freestyle over an RL Grime beat and I said, “call me Saint Lane like I play for New Orleans”. That kind of stuck in the back of my mind for a few years.

The working artist name I had before confirming Saint Lane was “My Cousin Lane” which I might use some day in the future if I start a grassroots blues band.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

She’s Fijian so I would say sombo which means “oh my goodness”.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Hickeys’ is about being stuck in a circle doing the same thing week after week and trying to break the cycle.

‘Sugary Sweet’ is about a time I got cheated on and broke my little heart.

What do you love about your hometown?

Auckland is great if you enjoy seasons. On the Gold Coast where I live now we have two seasons “too hot” and “not as hot as the other month”.

Auckland has all four seasons which I do miss sometimes to be honest.

Career highlight so far?

Playing Ultra Korea back in June.

Fave non-music hobby?

I love watching stand up comedy. I was in LA last week and went to the Comedy Store four nights in a row.

What’s on your dream rider?

I’m not a big rider guy. I guess it would be a bottle of Sailor Jerry’s, some ginger ale and limes.

Dream music collaboration?

Kevin Parker.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully on a ranch in Northland, NZ with some dogs and a bunch of music accolades writing the memoir of Saint Lanes Roaring 20s.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘That’s Amore’ by Dean Martin. When my life gets turned into a movie the opening scene features that track. It’ll make sense when you see it.

SAINT LANE TOUR DATES

Jan 24

Miami Marketta – Gold Coast

Jan 25

The Northern Star – Byron Bay

Jan 26

Sol Bar – Maroochydore

Feb 2

Cambridge Hotel – Newcastle

Feb 6

Lord Gladstone – Sydney

Feb 7

Laundry Bar – Melbourne

Feb 13

Ivory Tusk – Brisbane

Feb 16

Yours & Owls Sunday Nights – Wollongong

Official Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter