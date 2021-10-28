Sunshine Coast duo The Dreggs today released their new single, ‘Your Love’, a classic piece of wholesome indie folk, with delightful hints of surf rock. Paddy Macrae and Zane Harris prove that sometimes all you need is two acoustic guitars, lots of percussion, and heartfelt lyrics. The pair have built up a very strong fanbase through this simple but winning style, both in their hometown and across Australia. Their latest, ‘Your Love’, explores the complexity of being trapped in a toxic relationship. “The track tells the story of a guy who is deeply in love with a girl, who only shows love and affection when she is intoxicated,” Paddy Macrae explained. It follows strong previous singles ‘Keepsake’, ‘Head Above the Water’, and ‘Let You Go’. And with over 17 million streams on Spotify plus 3 sold out national tours under their belt, The Dreggs are well on their way to the big time. To celebrate the release of ‘Your Love’, we caught up with Paddy and Zane as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out more about the music and life of The Dreggs. For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer. Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How did your artist name come about?

Zane referred to us as a ‘couple of dreggs’ while we were recording a video. Ever since, the name just stuck.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Bob Dylan on way less drugs.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Give Myself To You’ is a breakup song about cutting your losses in a relationship rather than fighting to keep a toxic relationship afloat. ‘Call Me Home’ is just a love song we wrote on tour for a bit of fun. It’s about referring to someone close to your heart as ‘home’. Our latest release ‘Your Love’ touches on the ugly toxicity found in one-sided—and often emotionally abusive—relationships.

An underlying narrative in our music is mental health, we wanted to express just one facet of relationship abuse. The narrative in this case is through the perspective of a guy in a relationship with a girl. The girl only loves him when she’s drinking and uses him when it best suits her. The track expresses an often tragic desperation felt by someone who is being led on and manipulated.

What do you love about your hometown?

We love the close-knit community here in the Sunshine Coast. All our friends are here and it often gives us a reprieve from the hard work of touring when we come back home.

Career highlight so far?

Getting selected to perform with a lineup of a handful of Australian music legends on the 2022 Summersalt Festival.

Recently playing and selling out two of our largest shows in Australia on the one weekend (NightQuarter at 1200 and Miami Marketta at 800).

As a whole, our music career in general has been a highlight; we have progressed organically with our ticket sales and our streams.

Fave non-music hobby?

Our favourite non-music hobby is surfing, especially while we are on tour.

What’s on your dream rider?

$100,000,000 and a can of diet coke.

Dream music collaboration?

Sam Fender.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Owning our own studio, recording other artists. As well as still being touring artists ourselves nationally and internationally.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘How To Make Gravy’ – Paul Kelly

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Writing music when you aren’t in the mood is a lot like forcing a fart – just don’t do it.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

We play a lot of Call of Duty multiplayer when we’re home.