Sydney foursome The Lazy Eyes are still in their late teens, but possess a musical depth beyond their years.

The quartet of Harvey Karate (vocals/guitars/keyboards), Itay Shachar (vocals/guitar), Noah Martin (drums) and Blake Wise (bass) met at Newtown High School of Performing Arts. They’ve honed their sound well enough over the last few years to score triple j airplay and make an appearance at last year’s Bigsound.

The band’s debut single, ‘Cheesy Love Song’, is out now. It displays their affection for the likes of the Beach Boys, Ariel Pink, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Grandaddy.

Watch: ‘Cheesy Love Song’ by The Lazy Eyes

Get to know The Lazy Eyes

How’d your band name come about?

Itay was on a plane scrolling through the in-flight music options. “The girl with the lazy eye” was a lyric in a Beach House song that stuck out. It had a ring to it.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s like the later era of the Beatles, but not as good. We also definitely wouldn’t use the word “psychedelic.”

Tell us about ‘Cheesy Love Song’ – explain its title and what it’s about?

Usually, for us song titles come last. We look through the lyrics to try and find a little phrase that sums up the song and stands on its own two feet. ‘Cheesy Love Song’ was an exception, for that song we didn’t have a working title and the easiest way to refer to it was by calling it the cheesy love song.

Eventually, it grew on us. It’s funny because the song isn’t even a “boy loves girl” kinda love song. It’s more about the love you have for a friend or for your family and trying not to lose it.

What do you love about your hometown?

In Sydney, we love Newtown for its crazy antics. It’s always busy and full of colourful people, and an all-around great place to hang out. Lindfield, which is where we rehearse and record, feels like the polar opposite – you can actually hear your thoughts there. Everything is pretty and green, it’s a breath of fresh air.

Career highlight so far?

Playing at the Enmore theatre!

Fave non-music hobby?

We rarely see Harvey without his scooter. He is actually the leader of the Sydney scooter gang (according to his Instagram bio). Noah loves watching the cricket and the AFL. Blake is a budding filmmaker and photographer, and Itay likes writing emails.

What’s on your dream rider?

Foie gras and caviar.

Dream music collaboration?

Dave Fridmann!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Impossible to know, we have a very secret band bucket list that we hope will all be ticked off in ten years’ time.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Dig’ by Mudvayne.