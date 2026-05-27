Ahead of their return to Australia later this year, the Foo Fighters have received the superhero treatment, with a new Marvel-inspired artwork unveiled to celebrate the band’s upcoming show at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees join Ed Sheeran in being enshrined with bespoke art at Marvel Stadium. The artwork, by Australian artist Wayne Nichols, sees one of the most beloved rock bands of all time clash with the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy in a galactic showdown.

The artwork has been brought to life as a limited-time four-metre mural and includes tributes to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Mushroom’s Michael Gudinski. The first display of the mural will go ahead this Thursday at the Hawthorn vs St Kilda game before the band’s show there on November 14th.

The tour comes in support of their new album, Your Favorite Toy, which Rolling Stone gave a four-star review of. “The band’s 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, is the next chapter in that story of fighting through grief and looking forward,” it reads.

“Yet where its predecessor often had a reflective tone, their latest is about high-energy garage-rock catharsis, getting in a room and blasting away and letting the noise be your guide.”

FOO FIGHTERS

With special guests

Presented by Frontier Touring and Triple M (AU), The Rock (NZ)

Thursday 5 November 2026

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Mini Skirt (Byron Bay)

Saturday 7 November 2026

​Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney)

Tuesday 10 November 2026

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com.au

​With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart)

Thursday 12 November 2026

​McDonalds Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney)

Saturday 14 November 2026

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (11am local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne)

Tuesday 17 November 2026

​Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston)

Tuesday 19 January 2027

​One New Zealand Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/nz

​With special guests Dartz (Wellington) + Seek Help! (Dunedin)

Friday 22 January 2027

​Western Springs Stadium | Auckland, NZ

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/nz

​With special guests Dick Move (Auckland) + Ringlets (Auckland)

Monday 25 January 2027

​HBF Park | Perth, WA

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Southern River Band (Perth) + Last Quokka (Perth)