Ever skipped a gig because you had no one to go with? Well, a new initiative launching in Sydney could be your solution.

Brisbane-based independent music company G.Y.R.O. is bringing its social live music concept, go to a gig, to Sydney for the first time, partnering with the King St Crawl taking place this Sunday (July 12th).

Described as “Australia’s first gig club”, the initiative connects solo gig-goers with like-minded music fans in small groups to attend gigs togethers. Or, in the case of the King St Crawl, explore one of Sydney’s most iconic live music precincts.

Participants can register in advance and be matched with other attendees for Sunday’s festivities. Go to a gig will be putting together its own map for the Crawl – kicking off at 3:15pm – and attendees can stick with the group or come and go as they please throughout the evening.

“We wanted our Sydney launch to feel like a proper night out, not just an event,” said Alison Bremner, General Manager of Marketing at G.Y.R.O. “The King St Crawl is the perfect setting. It’s already built around showing up and exploring, and go to a gig layers in the community and music discovery element that makes it something really special.”

The Sydney event follows the concept’s debut in Brisbane last month, where the inaugural outing brought music fans together for a performance by Mid Drift at The Triffid. According to G.Y.R.O., the response highlighted demand for a community-driven way to discover live music, particularly for people who often attend shows alone or want to meet others with similar tastes.

Spots are limited, register here.