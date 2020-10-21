Aussie punk rock queens Glitoris are back to rock everyone’s world with their new live album.

Following the release of their banger of a single, ‘Slut Power‘, back in February, it seemed like Glitoris were ready to wring 2020 by its neck.

But alas, the world went crazy instead and we’re in a weird bubble where live music has been put on struggle street.

However, that hasn’t seemed to phase Glitoris at all as the punk rock quartet somehow managed to weather the storm to make a new live album titled The Slut Power Sessions – Live At The Basement.

Recorded back in June at a “sweat-drenched” show in their hometown of Canberra, The Slut Power Sessions features live cuts of several acclaimed tracks including ‘Trump Card’, which is about the very person you think it’s about, ‘The Policy’, a self-empowerment rock anthem fit for stadiums, and of course, the aforementioned ‘Slut Power’, which is their “a rallying cry for the #metoo generation” and a raging “call-to-arms signalling the insidious nature of violence against women.”

All in all, this new live album will feature seven tracks, all of which demonstrated just why Glitoris is one of the most unforgiving and unapologetic bands on the scene today.

We may not be able to go to all the gigs we want to right now, but Glitoris’ new live album goes a long way in capturing that buzz of a live show.

As for when you can get your hands on Glitoris’ new release, The Slut Power Sessions: Live At The Basement will be out on Friday, October 30th.

The Slut Power Sessions: Live At The Basement track listing:

1. ‘Warriors’

2. ‘The Policy’

3. ‘Trump Card’

4. ‘Slut Power’

5. ‘Cock Rock’

6. ‘Sex Video’

7. ‘Pole’

Check out ‘Slut Power’ by Glitoris: