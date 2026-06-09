Robert Forster has announced a belated album tour of Australia

The Go-Betweens legend will play shows in Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Brisbane this September (see full dates below), in support of 2025 album Strawberries.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 15th at 12pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Friday, June 12th at 12pm local time.

Forster will be ably supported by a three-piece Swedish band composed of Stockholm pop royalty: Peter Moren (of Peter, Bjorn and John fame) on guitar, Jonas Thurell on bass, and Magnus Olsen on drums.

The trio of Swedes performed on Forster’s latest album, and he was adamant that they’d join him when he next toured Australia.

Strawberries was well-received by fans and critics alike, with MOJO naming it one of its 75 best albums of 2025.

“Strawberries is the former Go Between’s most joyous set to date. He is writing some of the best songs of his life,” the publication also wrote in a positive five-star review.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the Brisbane show on Forster’s 2023 Australian tour.

“As if to spite the brilliance of The Go-Betweens, he has seemingly ‘gotten better’. He’s always written fine songs, but his guitar playing skills have jumped markedly and he now commands a stage in a statesman-like manner reminiscent of Guy Clark,” the publication’s reviewer wrote of the Aussie musician.

Robert Forster 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Friday, June 12th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, June 15th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available here

Wednesday, September 9th (all ages)

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, September 10th (all ages)

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 12th (18+)

Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, September 15th (18+)

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, September 17th (18+)

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD