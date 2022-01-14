Pairing emotionally soothing chord progressions with stories of trust, anarchy and joy, Alister Wright (Cloud Control, Vlossom) and Samuel Lockwood (The Jezabels), known as Goddess911, share their debut EP and focus track ‘I Fucked It Up’.

Having toured the world, released multiple albums and received a collection of ARIA, AIR, and J Award nods across their illustrious careers, Lockwood and Wright bring an abundance of musical knowledge and a generous offering of spirit.

As Goddess911, they explore what people can become when they dissolve the myths that keep them locked in place, encouraging broad searching and acceptance of complexity.

Their bright and sweeping offerings explore the vast potential humanity has for creating and recreating the world until it’s a livable place for all of us.

We spoke to Samuel Lockwood to get the lowdown on their latest project.

How did your artist name come about?



We were reading about female-worshipping cultures throughout history, and the date was the 9th of November.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?



I would say our music is intentionally earnest soft pop music.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?



All of our tracks on our EP are grappling with the strength it takes to have a little bit of optimism about the world right now – and where to turn to when you are despairing. Our song Carrying is in a way about our alienation from one another. Our song Botanical is essentially about capitalism’s ability to alienate us from nature.

What do you love about your hometown?



Sydney is a challenging place to try and forge a career in the arts. It’s a stunning place, so there’s an incongruence in having a critical eye when the city is so beautiful. Importantly its beauty is so much more accessible to some of us than others. The inequality in this city is intense.

Career highlight so far?

This collaboration has been so rewarding. We’ve both had pretty long careers in the music industry and we don’t take successful collaborations for granted.

Fave non-music hobby?

We both love the game Bloodbourne. Although it’s normally Al playing and me watching. I can’t beat any of the bosses and Al usually gets them in a few goes.

What’s on your dream rider?



To be frank, artists can’t really afford riders anymore. It would be cool to get something particular to the place you are in – local produce or an artifact from a local artist.

Dream music collaboration?



A big influence on us was the Atlanta musician RMR. That would be amazing.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully having completed the 10th Goddess EP, living in Sydney having not had a rent increase over the decade.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘From This Moment On’ by Shania Twain

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?



The only things worth doing are hard.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?



We both make sourdough. Al made a beetroot loaf once that was insane. I think we could open up a bakery/recording studio one day.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Saturn’s Wings’ by Goddess911: