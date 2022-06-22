Randy, Jim, Byron & Fletcher of Pennywise have set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for their guitar tech Donny who recently underwent life-threatening surgery.

The GoFundMe page and social media posts explain that their long-term guitar tech underwent a triple heart bypass and experienced a number of complications.

“Hey Pennywise People,” the post begins.

‘This is our guitar tech Donny. He has been with us for 10+ years. You may have seen him on stage setting up guitars, jamming Black Sabbath songs, making us sound good and mixing our cocktails! He’s more than just an employee, he is family to us. Donny just underwent a triple heart bypass (all that good living on the road) and hit some major complications during his surgery. He died once and was down for three minutes!”

The band members said that Donny has been in hospital for three months, and is still experiencing some health problems.

“He spent 3 months fighting for his life in the hospital. The good news is that he is still alive, and his heart is all good. The bad news is that he lost all his toes due to blood clots. Donny is a tough fucker, and we know he’ll be back, but he could use some help on this long road of recovery (he just received skin graft surgery) Let’s help get him back up there doing what he loves! No amount you can manage is too little or too much. Please feel free to share far and wide. The Pennywise family appreciates you all!”

The GoFundMe was signed off, “Thank for your support, Randy, Jim, Byron & Fletcher”. As of now it has reached $9,388 USD of the $50,000 goal, with a $5,000 donating coming directly from Fletcher.

Pennywise has recently confirmed an Australian tour that will take place later this year. The American punk rock band shared that they will be performing seven shows in September with punk band Circle Jerks across Victoria, NSW, QLD, South Australia and Western Australia.

For more on this topic, follow thE Emo Observer.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.