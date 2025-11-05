A new live music series is coming to Australia, with headliners Crowded House set to inaugurate it.

Produced by Fuzzy, the series will launch with the first show on February 20th, 2026, transforming Sydney’s Bondi Beach into a sunset celebration of live music. Golden Hour has been created to become a new end-of-summer ritual, and marks the first major concert on Bondi Beach in more than a decade.

The main stage will sit directly on the sand, while guests will be encouraged to bring picnic rugs and settle on the hill above the foreshore for sunset views.

Headliners Crowded House are among Australia and New Zealand’s most acclaimed and enduring bands, with more than 15 million albums sold worldwide and a legacy defined by eight APRA Awards, 13 ARIA Awards, a BRIT Award, and induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Their 2024 album Gravity Stairs marked a bold new chapter for the group, reaffirming their creative evolution and leading into an extensive global tour that has continued through 2025. Their performance at Golden Hour will give fans the rare chance to experience the band as the sun sets over Bondi, with a setlist spanning decades of songs that have shaped the soundtrack of Australian life.

Crowded House will be supported by award-winning Gamilaraay artist Thelma Plum, known for her honest lyricism and unmistakable voice. She has become one of Australia’s most compelling storytellers, solidified by her 2023 album I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, which reaffirmed her standing as a singular talent in Australian music, weaving personal reflection with emotional depth.

The record built on the success of her acclaimed debut and years of touring across the country, marking Plum as a vital, enduring voice in the nation’s contemporary soundscape.

More supported will be announced in due course.

At its core, Golden Hour is a community-first music experience that celebrates local talent and creative collaboration. From the lineup to its visual identity, created by Warumungu/Wombaya artist Jessica Johnson of Nungala Creative, every element of the event reflects a commitment to Australian art and storytelling, especially highlighting the contribution of First Nations creatives.

The 2026 edition will run from 5pm-10pm, marking the beginning of an annual series that will return each summer with new artists and experiences still to be announced.

Fuzzy are also bringing a festival to Bondi Beach this New Year’s Eve, with the inaugural lineup featuring sets from international and local electronic favourites including HoneyLuv, Kölsch, Patrick Topping, TSHA and William Kiss.

Presale tickets to Golden Hour will open at 12pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, November 12th, before general tickets go on sale at 12pm (AEDT) on Thursday, November 13th. Sign up for presale here.

GOLDEN HOUR FEBRUARY 2026

Friday, February 20th

Bondi Beach, Sydney NSW

Lineup

Crowded House

Thelma Plum

+ More to be announced