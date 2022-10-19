The lineup for Golden Plains 2023 is out, and some wonderful international artists are heading to Victoria for the festival.

Golden Plains is returning to Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre from March 11th-March 13th, 2023 for another weekend of excellent music within beautiful nature.

The things that makes Golden Plains great – BYO, independent, one compact stage – remain.

“For a long weekend thrill in the great outdoors. A panoramic pleasure trip. All singing, all dancing, into parts known and unknown, making sense and nonsense…Glorious Autumn. Time and space. In grand reunion,” is how the organisers grandly describe the upcoming event.

Next year’s lineup is a stellar collection of international and Australian artists. Legendary Riot grrrl outfit Bikini Kill are performing, bringing their patriarch-smashing punk from Washington State to Australia.

British electronic pioneer Four Tet will also make the journey Down Under, as will ethereal singer-songwriter Angel Olsen and beloved pop star Carly Rae Jepsen from North America.

On the local front, Melbourne indie rock band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, art-pop favourite Methyl Ethel, rising DIY group Delivery, and future rap superstar Mulalo will all be appearing.

You can check out the full Golden Plains 2023 lineup below, with a few more names still to be revealed.

Tickets are only granted via a ballot, which is now open until Monday, October 24th at 10:15pm local time. You can access the ballot via the official website.