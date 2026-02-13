Good Charlotte have confirmed the support act for their upcoming tour with Yellowcard and Kisschasy, as well as set times and a final release of tickets.

The multi-platinum rock royalty’s long awaited return to Australia shores is nigh, where they will be joined by Gold Coast artist Parker across all dates. The Australian act rounds out an already stacked line up, joining the legendary Yellowcard and Kisschasy.

Plus, due to a production release, a limited number of tickets have just been released into previously sold out categories across all shows. Final tickets are on sale now here. Set times for each show have also been revealed – see below.

The tour marks Good Charlotte’s first run of Australia since they featured on the 2018 Download Festival line-up.

“Australia is such a special place to Good Charlotte and to me personally, it feels like a home away from home in many ways, and we can’t wait to head back there for some big shows,” Joel Madden said in October. “It’s been far too long since we’ve spent time with our Aussie fans, we’re all in for a big treat.”