Good Charlotte have confirmed the support act for their upcoming tour with Yellowcard and Kisschasy, as well as set times and a final release of tickets.
The multi-platinum rock royalty’s long awaited return to Australia shores is nigh, where they will be joined by Gold Coast artist Parker across all dates. The Australian act rounds out an already stacked line up, joining the legendary Yellowcard and Kisschasy.
Plus, due to a production release, a limited number of tickets have just been released into previously sold out categories across all shows. Final tickets are on sale now here. Set times for each show have also been revealed – see below.
The tour marks Good Charlotte’s first run of Australia since they featured on the 2018 Download Festival line-up.
“Australia is such a special place to Good Charlotte and to me personally, it feels like a home away from home in many ways, and we can’t wait to head back there for some big shows,” Joel Madden said in October. “It’s been far too long since we’ve spent time with our Aussie fans, we’re all in for a big treat.”
Good Charlotte are touring in supporting of their latest album, Motel Du Cap – their first in seven years. Their previous album, 2018’s Generation Rx, seemed to be the end of them, until they reunited five years later to play at the afterparty of Sofia Richie’s – Madden’s sister-in-law – wedding.
In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, he said: “When I called [the band] for the wedding after five years, we hadn’t played a gig. We talk, so it’s not like it’s a call out of the blue, but… we had not thought about playing a show. And when I called them for the wedding and the quickness in which everyone said ‘Yes, of course I’ll be there,’ I was touched… it was important to me.”
GOOD CHARLOTTE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026
with Yellowcard and Kisschasy, and special guest Parker
Tuesday, February 17th
RAC Arena, Perth
6pm – Doors
6:20pm – Parker
7pm – Kisschasy
8:10pm – Yellowcard
9:30pm – Good Charlotte
Thursday, February 19th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
6pm – Doors
6:20pm – Parker
7pm – Kisschasy
8:10pm – Yellowcard
9:30pm – Good Charlotte
Saturday, February 21st
Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo
4pm – Doors
4:20pm – Parker
6pm – Kisschasy
7:10pm – Yellowcard
8:30pm – Good Charlotte
Wednesday, February 25th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
6pm – Doors
6:20pm – Parker
7pm – Kisschasy
8:10pm – Yellowcard
9:30pm – Good Charlotte