Good Charlotte’s first Australian show since 2018 was a full-on pop-punk celebration that proved the band’s still killing it nearly three decades since their debut.

The band kicked off the local leg of their ‘Motel Du Cap World Tour’ last night (February 17th) at Perth’s RAC Arena, joined by Yellowcard and Kisschasy.

Tone Deaf was there checking out all the action. Have a look at our three key takeaways below!

The energy is still there

Even 26 years into their career, the Madden brothers delivered a set that fizzed with life. Opening with “The River” and throwing into classic anthems like “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love” and “Last Night”, Good Charlotte’s tight harmonies and robust vocals showed they’ve still got their live chops down.

Tracks from their new album, Motel Du Cap, fit seamlessly alongside the classics, making the show feel like both a nostalgic trip and a fresh experience. While the crowd arguably took a while to warm up, Good Charlotte were able to turn an arena event into an old-school house party with their casual intimacy and rapport. There is zero chance that any diehard Good Charlotte fan left the night disappointed; if anything, they would be absolutely euphoric.

Support acts brought the noise

It would be remiss not to highlight the incredible lineup of the night.

Melbourne’s Kisschasy delivered a set in promotion of their first album in over a decade. Vocalist Darren Cordeux displayed adequate frontman energy, his baggy shirt and even baggier pants a perfect look to accompany the reminiscence. Their set was loose and fun, albeit a little sloppy, with a clear reminder of why they’ve loved Down Under.

Then Yellowcard took the stage, erupting with “Way Away”. With a screen display that felt right out of 2000s MTV and a hardcore energy that woke up anyone who may have been laying dormant in wait of the headliners, they made it abundantly clear just how they have managed to carry their career far and wide. Like Good Charlotte, they too seamlessly weaved songs from their latest LP, Better Days, into their set, between deep cuts and crowd pleasers.

Fans showed up ready to party

From ‘Pop Punk For Lyf’ tees to Blink-182 merch, the crowd came armed with nostalgia and turned the arena into a house party. Good Charlotte’s rapport with fans – old and new – made the night feel intimate despite its size. By the time “The Anthem” closed the encore, it was clear that the genre, and the band, isn’t just alive – it’s thriving.

Despite several jokes throughout the night about the collective age of the crowd, Good Charlotte praised fans, remarking about their longevity. The show was not without its newcomers though. The band ruminated on shock that more than half of the crowd were experiencing their first Good Charlotte show.