Good Things Festival has been officially confirmed to return to Australia in December this year for three action-packed days.

The festival will kick off on Friday, December 2nd in Melbourne, head to Sydney on Saturday, December 3rd and finish up in Brisbane on Sunday, December 4th.

The hotly anticipated line up will drop at 10am AEST time on Wednesday, 15th June. The last Good Things Festival was held back in 2019 and featured some massive international acts, including Parkway Drive, A Day To Remember, Simple Plan and The Butterfly Effect.

Confirming the return of the popular music event, festival organisers told their social media followers that 2022 will have some similarly large names. “If ‘2020 can Frick off’ was our motto, then you don’t wanna know what we think of 2021,” they wrote on their official Facebook page.

They added, “We won’t be held back though, and we’re ready to deliver our biggest line up yet!”

Festival organisers said in a statement. “It’s been a long wait for fans to revel in some of the best international and local acts from the lands of rock, metal, punk, emo and beyond. But, as they say, good things come to those who wait, and the 2022 edition, following on from 2019’s triumphant event, has made good use of the time cultivating an incredible line-up of acts that will make any alternative loving fan weak at the knees.”

Fans of the punk festival flocked to social media to express their excitement about this year’s instalment.

“I went to the last one in Brisbane in 2019 with Parkway Drive which was INCREDIBLE and then moved to Victoria. It was the last good thing(pun intended) that I’ve done since then. I am READY,” one user commented.

Another said, “2 years of good things withdrawals… I’ve got the shakes”.

Good Things Festival 2022

Dates & venues:

Friday, December 2nd

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 3rd

Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday, December 4th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.