Good Things Festival season is upon us, and that means sideshows!

30 shows from 18 acts on the 2025 bill were announced on Sunday evening, including All Time Low in Brisbane and Adelaide, Machine Head in Perth, Sunshine Coast and Canberra, The All-American Rejects and Refused in Melbourne, Knocked Loose in Sydney and Melbourne, and New Found Glory in Adelaide, Frankston and Sunshine Coast.

As previously announced, Tool will play headline shows in Adelaide and Perth, while fellow Good Things headliners, Weezer, will not play any sideshows.

Check out all of the sideshows below.

General release tickets for all sideshows go on sale from 9am on Friday, October 17th. Click here for more details.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ following the headline set announce, Tool bass player Justin Chancellor teased what Australian fans can expect from the upcoming shows and if the band will play new material.

“We’ve got ideas of maybe releasing a song on its own. I’m not sure,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire, a lot of great tracks that aren’t finished in any way. But it’s really down to deciding the way we want to do it. The whole climate’s changed a bit. We could release one track at a time if we wanted to,” Chancellor admits. “We did the Black Sabbath song ‘Hand of Doom’ and were like, ‘that’s pretty cool’. Maybe we should release another one of our new songs with it, like an old-fashioned 7” single with a B-side.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ in February, Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines conceded that Australia’s festival scene is in a precarious position, but promised another big year for Good Things Festival.

“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” he said at the time.

“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here. In the same breath we have to be conscience of our ticket prices, but our market has proved that if we keep delivering a quality lineup and a great day out, they will continue to support Good Things.”

Good Things Festival 2025 Dates and Venues

Friday, December 5th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, December 6th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Sunday, December 7th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Tickets are available at oztix.com.au. Visit goodthingsfestival.com. au for more.