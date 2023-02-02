New Aussie festival Good Times has expanded its lineup with some stellar local artists.

The inaugural Good Times will take place in Tocumwal, NSW, on Saturday, March 25th. The venue site is traditionally where Strawberry Fields takes place, which was unfortunately cancelled last year due to the NSW floods.

That’s why all proceeds from Good Times’ first-ever edition will be rolled into the Strawberry Fields Community Grants Fund. The same fund has contributed over $100,000 in micro-grants to local community organisations and not for profits since 2015.

Good Times is a family-friendly festival, with riverfront hot tubs, tasty wood-fired food, enticing natural wines, and one intimate stage set to make it a memorable event.

“We’re basically creating the vibe of a private party while leveraging the infrastructure of a major festival site,” Good Times’ Festival Directors say. “We’re proud to be showcasing what we think is some of the best in contemporary Australian music, food and landscape while also doing our part for the community.”

Melbourne funk outfit Surprise Chef, who’ve recently found global favour, have been added to the lineup, as have beloved electronic team Wax’o Paradiso.

Soulful Music Victoria Awards winner Bumpy and psychedelic outfit Glass Beams have also joined the inaugural Good Times. The lineup already included the likes of Cash Savage & the Last Drinks, C.W. Stinking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra, and Floodlights.

Early bird tickets are sold out, but final release tickets for Good Times are on sale now via Humanitix. Attendees have the option of a camping pass or staying a motel in Tocumwal (shuttles will run from the town to the festival site).

And if you’re a local Berrigan Shire resident, you’ll get 50% off adult tickets for the festival, while local under 18s will be allowed to attend free of charge. Head to the official website to claim this offer.

Good Times 2023

Presented by PBS FM & Strawberry Fields

Tickets available via Humanitix

Saturday, March 25th

Tocumwal, NSW

Benny Walker

Bumpy

C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra

Cash Savage & the Last Drinks

Charly

Claps

Collingwood Casanovas

Don Glori

FLOODLIGHTS

Friday Young

Glass Beams

JUMAN

Kuzco

Mz Rizk

Surprise Chef

Wax’o Paradiso