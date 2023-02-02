New Aussie festival Good Times has expanded its lineup with some stellar local artists.
The inaugural Good Times will take place in Tocumwal, NSW, on Saturday, March 25th. The venue site is traditionally where Strawberry Fields takes place, which was unfortunately cancelled last year due to the NSW floods.
That’s why all proceeds from Good Times’ first-ever edition will be rolled into the Strawberry Fields Community Grants Fund. The same fund has contributed over $100,000 in micro-grants to local community organisations and not for profits since 2015.
Good Times is a family-friendly festival, with riverfront hot tubs, tasty wood-fired food, enticing natural wines, and one intimate stage set to make it a memorable event.
“We’re basically creating the vibe of a private party while leveraging the infrastructure of a major festival site,” Good Times’ Festival Directors say. “We’re proud to be showcasing what we think is some of the best in contemporary Australian music, food and landscape while also doing our part for the community.”
Melbourne funk outfit Surprise Chef, who’ve recently found global favour, have been added to the lineup, as have beloved electronic team Wax’o Paradiso.
Soulful Music Victoria Awards winner Bumpy and psychedelic outfit Glass Beams have also joined the inaugural Good Times. The lineup already included the likes of Cash Savage & the Last Drinks, C.W. Stinking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra, and Floodlights.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Early bird tickets are sold out, but final release tickets for Good Times are on sale now via Humanitix. Attendees have the option of a camping pass or staying a motel in Tocumwal (shuttles will run from the town to the festival site).
And if you’re a local Berrigan Shire resident, you’ll get 50% off adult tickets for the festival, while local under 18s will be allowed to attend free of charge. Head to the official website to claim this offer.
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.
Good Times 2023
Presented by PBS FM & Strawberry Fields
Tickets available via Humanitix
Saturday, March 25th
Tocumwal, NSW
Benny Walker
Bumpy
C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra
Cash Savage & the Last Drinks
Charly
Claps
Collingwood Casanovas
Don Glori
FLOODLIGHTS
Friday Young
Glass Beams
JUMAN
Kuzco
Mz Rizk
Surprise Chef
Wax’o Paradiso