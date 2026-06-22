A concertgoer has died after falling from an “elevated position” at Goose’s sold-out Madison Square Garden show in New York on Saturday night (June 21st).

Per Rolling Stone, the man, 51, fell from a raised section of the arena to a lower tier during the jam band’s performance. NYPD officers found him “unconscious and unresponsive” at approximately 9:51pm and he was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation, the NYPD confirmed.

Around seven rows in the affected lower section were taped off by police, with those concertgoers relocated elsewhere in the arena. Despite the tragedy, the show continued – Goose played a full set and encore that was streamed live on Amazon Music. It was the second of two sold-out nights at the iconic New York venue.

The band broke their silence following the show, saying: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

A spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night’s Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life at Madison Square Garden. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”

Goose are still scheduled to play New York’s Central Park SummerStage on Sunday.

Tragically, this isn’t the first time a fan has died in similar circumstances at a jam band show in the New York area. In August 2021, a man in his 40s died after falling from an upper-tier balcony at a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in Queens. Police said at the time that “he attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below.”