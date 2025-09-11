Gorillaz have unveiled plans for their ninth studio album, The Mountain, marking a significant milestone as their first release under indie record label Kong.

The 15-track collaborative effort, set for release on March 20th, 2026, promises an ambitious global fusion featuring artists performing in Arabic, Hindi, Spanish, and Yoruba.

The album announcement coincides with the release of “The Happy Dictator”, a collaboration with electronic duo Sparks (listen below).

Damon Albarn’s virtual band has assembled an impressive roster of international talent, with each track featuring at least one collaborative artist.

Notable collaborations include IDLES on “The God of Lying”, Argentinian DJ Bizarrap joins forces with Kara Jackson and Anoushka Shankar on “Orange County”, while Argentine rapper Trueno appears alongside Proof on “The Manifesto”.

The recording process spanned multiple continents, with sessions taking place at Studio 13 in London alongside locations in India, Miami, Ashgabat, Damascus, and New York. This geographical diversity reflects the album’s multicultural approach, described in press materials as “a playlist for a party on the border between this world and whatever happens next, exploring the journey of life and the thrill of existence.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The Mountain will be Gorillaz’ first studio album since 2023’s Cracker Island, which featured collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, and Beck.

The album’s extensive tracklist showcases recurring collaborators, with Anoushka Shankar appearing on six tracks and Black Thought featuring on four. Johnny Marr contributes to four tracks, while Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash bring Indian musical elements to multiple tracks.

Supporting the album release, Gorillaz will embark on a UK and Ireland tour throughout March, with confirmed stops in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Belfast, and Dublin. The tour will finish with a major performance at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, with Trueno serving as opening act for most dates.